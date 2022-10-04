Frozen JR the coolest school holiday fun around

Michaela Carruthers as Queen Elsa and her snow chorus during rehearsal for the Nelson Youth Theatre's production of Frozen JR.

Review: The snow hasn’t gone from Nelson yet!

Tickets started selling unprecedentedly early for Frozen JR at Nelson’s Theatre Royal, with yet another fun-filled magical journey from Nelson Youth Theatre arriving for the start of the holidays.

Organising over 100 performers must be a challenge and one that director Richard Carruthers rises to.

Frozen might well be the most popular Disney story since its release in 2013.

This is the story of an epic frosty journey.

With good intention, snow queen Elsa has cast an icy spell that keeps the kingdom trapped in perpetual winter.

Her brave sister Anna sets out to break the spell, helped along the way by socially limited ice harvester Kristoff and his reindeer friend Sven.

Their adventure leads them to encounters with a host of amusing characters as they race to save the kingdom.

A gigantic effort has been made from performers, parents, and crew to bring this well known, loved show to Nelson.

The set changes are not as slick as they will likely be with more performances, and some performers with dialogue need to work on their pace and clarity.

Dylan Welsh did a great job projecting his voice as Kristoff with his mic not working.

Supplied Emily Furniss as Princess Anna and Elias Gonzales as Prince Hans during rehearsal.

Young Anna Eden Hart and Young Elsa Lilly Gornall are convincing as playful sisters, and Yasmin Ismael is a standout with her portrayal of Anna.

Joelle Noar, young for a choreographer, deserves special mention for her excellent work.

Nelson shops may well have an influx of children seeking Elsa and Anna costumes after seeing this!

The show is on until October 8 with both matinée and evening performances.

Hurry and get your tickets now and the whole family will be dancing around belting out hits like “Let it Go’ for days, what could be better these holidays?

Frozen JR is on at Theatre Royal until October 8; reviewed by Sally Thomas.