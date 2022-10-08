Literary greats on the power of language

In the session, titled ‘Savage Domesticity’, Catherine Chidgey will discuss how language is used to manipulate and conceal as much as it used to communicate and illuminate.

Internationally lauded writer Catherine Chidgey will examine the formidable power of language when she appears as part of the 2022 Nelson Arts Festival writers programme, Pukapuka Talks, this Labour Weekend.

In the session, titled ‘Savage Domesticity’, Chidgey will discuss how language is used to manipulate and conceal as much as it used to communicate and illuminate.

Elizabeth Knox CNZM will lead the conversation about Chidgey’s upcoming novel, The Axeman’s Carnival, as well as her 2020 novel, Remote Sympathy, which achieved international critical acclaim.

After being a finalist in the 2021 Ockham NZ Book Award for Fiction, it was shortlisted for the 2022 Dublin Literary Award and longlisted for the 2022 Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Chidgey’s Nelson Arts Festival session will be her first festival appearance in Aotearoa following the book’s release.

That is, if Tama the magpie – the star of the book, who is variously described as part trickster, part surrogate child, and part witness – doesn't upstage his creator and spill the beans on social media first.

In the real world, Tama is also a tweeter – that is, the digital kind – and after joining Twitter in June this year, he immediately set about asserting himself in the literary community, publicly requesting a bath filled with Perrier for his night in Whakatū Nelson.

His apparently frivolous nature will bring some light relief to the session, balancing the more serious topics that will be canvassed.

The Axeman’s Carnival is the story of Marnie and her husband Frank, told through the eyes of Tama, who is a helpless chick when he is rescued.

However, when he learns how to speak, he soon begins to attract public attention.

Knox describes it as “flat-out brilliant; a compulsive read about the liberating and alienating madness of fame”.

Ebony Lamb Elizabeth Knox will lead the conversation about Chidgey’s novel, The Axeman’s Carnival, as well as her own novel, Remote Sympathy.

In contrast, Remote Sympathy, which is set in the final years of the Second World War, is told from the alternating perspectives of work camp prisoner Dr Lenard Weber, in letters he writes to his daughter, the private reflections of 1000 citizens of Weimer, the imaginary diary of Frau Greta Hahn, and from an interview with her husband, SS officer Dietrich Hahn, nine years after the war.

With The Axeman’s Carnival narrated by a pet magpie, and Remote Sympathy set in Nazi Germany, they may seem like very different worlds but, in both books,

“In both stories, the savage and the domestic exist side by side – and overlap,” she said.

In The Axeman’s Carnival, Marnie confides in Tama about her violent marriage. In Remote Sympathy we see one of the most horrific events in 20th century history through a domestic lens, contrasting the devastating contradiction in Dietrich’s love, care, and concern for his wife, with his wilful indifference when it comes to the inmates.

You can find out more and book tickets to ‘Savage Domesticity’ at nelsonartsfestival.nz.

Like all Nelson Arts Festival events this year, tickets are ‘Pay What You Can’, ranging from $9 to $29, with $19 the recommended price. The Axeman’s Carnival is out on October 13. In the meantime, you can chat with the talking bird at twitter.com/tamamagpie

Kerry Sunderland is the Pukapuka Talks programme manager at the Nelson Arts Festival