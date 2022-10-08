Former National MP Nick Smith is the new mayor of Nelson

Nick Smith explains why he wants to be mayor of Nelson. (Video first published 22 September 2022)

Nick Smith is Nelson’s new mayor after a decisive 3983-vote lead with 90% of the vote counted.

The in-progress results were announced later in the afternoon compared to previous years, thanks to the new Single Transferable Vote system, and final results are yet to be confirmed.

On the fifth round of counting, Smith had 9302 votes. He needed 8492 to reach the quota.

Smith is returning to the world of politics after, last year, ending his over 30-year career as a National party MP, representing Nelson as its local MP for the majority of that time.

At his celebration in a Nelson restaurant, Smith said politics had many peaks and valleys. “This afternoon it feels like I’m on top of Mt Arthur and it’s a bloody good view.”

He said he would get straight to work in the mayoral office on Monday. He fielded congratulations from his rival candidates.

“Nelson has robust politics and long may it continue because that is important. Regardless of your political views we have a duty to do what’s best for the town.”

Smith said his immediate focus was making sure the recovery work from the August floods was carried out.

“What a privilege it is to be mayor of a town that in my view is the best little place in New Zealand, the best little country in the world.”

The restaurant was packed with his family and supporters. Also present were outgoing mayor Rachel Reese and several departing councillors. Rival mayoral candidate Rohan O’Neill-Stevens arrived to congratulate Smith.

Smith will be leading a council with several new faces after about half the previous council did not stand for re-election. Those who did stand for re-election have mostly returned.

In the at large ward, Rohan O’Neill-Stevens and Tim Skinner were each elected in the first round of counting after decisively reaching the quota. Rachel Sanson met the quota on the 13th iteration. All are returning to fill the three vacancies, with no new faces “at large”.

There were several new people coming in via the four vacancies on the Central Ward, with Pete Rainey returning and joined by Aaron Stallard, Matty Anderson, and James Hodgson. Rainey and Stallard both met the quota on the first iteration of the count, followed by Anderson on the fourth round and Hodgson on the 14th.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Nick Smith, centre, after giving his valedictory speech as he left Parliament.

There were 18 rounds of counting for the hotly contested Stoke-Tāhunanui ward on Saturday afternoon, with Mel Courtney (met quota first round) and Trudie Brand (elected on 11th round) returning to council along with newcomer Campbell Rollo (10th round) and former councillor Ian Barker (18th round), returning after he lost out in the 2019 election.

In the Whakatū Māori ward, Kahu Paki Paki was elected in the first round of counting.

Results are not final and could change as counting continues.

At a glance

Mayor: Nick Smith

At Large: Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, Tim Skinner, Rachel Sanson

Central: Pete Rainey, Aaron Stallard, Matty Anderson, James Hodgson

Stoke-Tāhunanui: Mel Courtney, Trudie Brand, Campbell Rollo, Ian Barker

Whakatū Māori: Kahu Paki Paki