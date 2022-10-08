Nick Smith leads for Nelson mayoralty in progress vote

Nick Smith will be the new mayor of Nelson, continuing his over 30-year career in politics

Nick Smith is likely to be the new mayor of Nelson, with early results on Saturday afternoon giving a strong indication of the win with a majority of the vote counted so far.

The in-progress were announced later in the afternoon compared to previous years, thanks to the new Single Transferable Vote system, and final results are yet to be confirmed.

Smith will be leading a council with several new faces after about half the previous council did not stand for re-election. Those who did stand for re-election have mostly returned.

In the at large ward, Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, Tim Skinner, and Rachel Sanson are all returning to fill the three vacancies.

There were several new people coming in via the four vacancies on the Central Ward, with Pete Rainey returning and joined by Aaron Stallard, Matty Anderson, and James Hodgson.

In the Stoke-Tāhunanui ward, Mel Courtney and Trudie Brand returned to council along with newcomer Campbell Rollo and former councillor Ian Barker, returning after he lost out in the 2019 election.

In the Whakatū Māori ward, Kahu Paki Paki was leading at the in-progress announcement.

Results are not final and could change as further rounds of counting continue.