New Nelson mayor Nick Smith gets down to business

Nick Smith celebrates his victory with family and friends at Lomdardi's Ristorante in Nelson on Saturday.

If Nick Smith’s election promises bear fruit, Nelson could be waving goodbye to the new centre-city library project, and pushing back harder on the Government’s Three Waters reform.

Long-serving former Nelson MP Smith decisively won the mayoral race according to progress results announced on Saturday. His 9302 votes were well ahead of the next candidate, the now former city councillor Matt Lawrey, who had 5319.

At his victory celebrations on Saturday, he vowed to get straight to work, with his top priority being recovery from the city’s August deluge – both infrastructure and the remaining damaged homes.

In the run-up to the election he promised that the first motion he moved as mayor would be to put the council’s $46 million new library project “on ice” – though on election day he acknowledged that a mayor cannot tell elected members how to vote.

He said he would be meeting with the new councillors over the coming week, seeking a collective strategy to take Nelson forward. No matter what people’s political opinions were, all elected representatives had a shared duty to serve the city, he said.

By Sunday afternoon, he had already met Nelson City Council chief executive Pat Dougherty to get to grips with the city’s recovery from the flooding and slips.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve had such a major event for Nelson ... right in the middle of the triennium election, but it’s a common commitment between retiring mayor Rachel Reese, myself and the chief executive,” he said.

Stuff Nick Smith celebrated his win on Saturday, but by Sunday afternoon he had already met with the council chief executive to get down to business.

Smith had also already started meeting with the new councillors-elect. The finalised count was not expected until Thursday, and there were a couple of council spots that were “quite close”.

“The main shock was the result coming in so early,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting to get a clear result until Sunday ... that strong mandate is really important.”

Smith said during his campaign that he hoped the people of Nelson elected a diverse council – but those hopes appear to have been dashed. The make-up of the council he will be leading has shifted dramatically from the “women-quake” of the 2019 election, which saw a council with a roughly even gender split – seven women including the mayor and six men.

This time, just two women will be at the table: Rachel Sanson and Trudie Brand, both returning councillors. The remaining 11 seats are taken by men, the majority – though not all – of them Pākehā.

Smith said he was still committed to what he had campaigned on, and it was clear that the majority of the council-elect did not want to spend the budgeted $46 million on the library – so he would be pursuing his promise to have “no further ratepayer money spent going down that track”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Outgoing mayor Rachel Reese would be one of several former mayors going to Wellington in a week or two for a new mayors induction, where she would be giving newcomers to the role advice from her nine years

However, the former National cabinet minister said he was open about his need to come to grips with how local government and council processes worked, compared to his decades of experience in parliamentary politics.

“I have a lot to learn about local government ... I’m very open about that fact,” he said.

Outgoing mayor Rachel Reese said ahead of the election results that one of her top tips for the incoming mayor-elect was not to get too bogged down within the council organisation and lose focus on the community.

“Your focus can be on the processes of the council – you have to make sure that doesn’t happen,” she said.

“The mayoralty is a very outwards-facing role ... Don’t let the organisation dominate your time – get that set up well, and make sure you’re out in the community as quickly as possible.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Matt Lawrey said he had no regrets after failing to reach the mayoralty and therefore leaving the council table, saying he was proud of his achievements as a councillor and ready to spend more time with his family.

Lawrey said on Sunday he did not regret his decision not to also run for council like his fellow unsuccessful mayoral candidates Rohan O’Neill-Stevens and Tim Skinner, both of whom will return to the council table despite losing the leadership bid.

“I always knew it was a distinct possibility, and I’m really pleased that I went all-in on the mayoralty,” Lawrey said.

“I think that when incumbents keep putting their hand up for re-election, it makes it harder for new people to get in.”

He said was “rapt” to see plenty of new faces at the council table, including two non-Pākehā representatives.

Lawrey said he was looking forward to spending time with his family. His advice for incoming new councillors was to “be bold [and] be brave”.

“Push for ideas if you think they’re good ideas, even if they’re not popular with some people,” he said. “If they’re the right idea, eventually they’ll win – but not if you’re not prepared to stick your neck out for them.”

How the votes went down

Nelson City Council STV system explained - how results are decided. (Supplied by Nelson City Council)

Around the council table, all councillors standing for re-election got their seat back, according to the progress results.

Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, Tim Skinner and Rachel Sanson took all three “at large” seats, Pete Rainey returned as one of four Central Ward representatives, and Mel Courtney and Trudie Brand both returned in the Stoke-Tāhunanui ward.

New faces included Aaron Stallard, Matty Anderson, and James Hodgson in the Central Ward; Campbell Rollo and Ian Barker (returning after one term away from the council table) in the Stoke-Tāhunanui Ward; and Kahu Paki Paki in the Whakatū Māori ward.

Of the five candidates who were targeted in a Nelson Citizens Alliance (NCA) ad in the Nelson Weekly paper, last week all four who stood for council seats got elected.

Only two candidates who were backed by the NCA group were elected – Tim Skinner, returning councillor, and newcomer James Hodgson. Trudie Brand was endorsed by the NCA, but ran as an independent.

Nick Smith’s position is solid, but the final results for the council table are not going to be set until later in the week, with an unexpectedly high number of votes cast on Saturday.

The progress results are subject to change, but with Smith’s decisive lead the mayoralty seems certain. A glut of last-minute votes means there could potentially be some shuffling around the council table, with finalised results not expected until Thursday.

Due to the unusually high number of votes cast on Saturday, preliminary results which give a stronger level of confidence were delayed – these are usually announced by or on Sunday morning, but as of Sunday afternoon they were still unannounced.

Smith had a decisive lead at the fifth iteration of the count with a convincing 9302 votes (he needed a majority of at least 8492).

The fifth iteration and Smith’s lead knocked out both remaining contenders, Matt Lawrey (5319 votes) and Rohan O’Neill-Stevens (2,362).

Previous rounds had already knocked out of the running Tim Skinner (1879 votes in fourth round), Kerry Neal (326 votes in third round), Richard Osmaston (79 votes in second round) and John Wakelin (49 votes in first round).

The 2022 voter turnout so far was 45.79 per cent, (17,983 ballots)compared to the 51.83 per cent when the final votes were tallied for the 2019 election.

There were 30 informal votes and 77 blank votes.

At a glance

Mayor: Nick Smith

At Large: Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, Tim Skinner, Rachel Sanson

Central: Pete Rainey, Aaron Stallard, Matty Anderson, James Hodgson

Stoke-Tāhunanui: Mel Courtney, Trudie Brand, Campbell Rollo, Ian Barker

Whakatū Māori: Kahu Paki Paki