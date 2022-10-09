Confusion over election day ballot box sites frustrates voters

Last-minute voters struggled to get their ballots in the bin ahead of the noon cutoff after finding ballot locations unexpectedly closed on election day.

Confusion over the location of ballot boxes in Nelson left last-minute voters frustrated and scrambling to get their council votes in.

Atawhai Drive resident Avery Dash said he turned up to the Founders Park at 11.30am on Saturday – half an hour before voting closed for the local body elections. However, its bin had been removed on Friday evening, leaving him to make a dash to Civic House to make the cut-off.

“I wonder how many didn’t manage to get their votes in,” he said.

“I’m sure it’s not many, but this is democracy, and the voting papers and everywhere else said that you can vote in these places.”

Nelson City Council group manager of strategy and communications Nicky McDonald said on Sunday that a number of ballot locations were closed on Saturday or were unable to be staffed, leaving three ballot bins available in the city.

“Bins at [other] locations were removed between 3 and 5pm on Friday 7 October, with the exception of the Enner Glynn bin, which was removed earlier in the week. Bins at the Stoke Library, Elma Turner Pop-up Library and Council’s Customer Service Centre were open Saturday until 12pm,” she said.

She said that messaging on election day included the location of the three remaining ballot bins, but apologised for not being clearer in communicating the closures.

“With hindsight, we realise that we could also have listed the locations that were closed, and we apologise for any confusion. The locations and arrangements for ballot bins will be part of the standard debrief that takes place after each election process.”

Nelson City Council Ballot boxes around Nelson were removed before election day, including the box at Founders Park, Habitat for Humanity Hub, and the Tāhunanui Community Hub, leaving three of the advertised ballot bins available on Saturday.

McDonald said the council had consistently provided information on where to return voting papers, via social media, the Antenno app, and through print editions of Our Nelson, the council’s bi-weekly paper. She said the council had also “included encouragement to return votes as early as possible alongside the locations of where to do so”.

Dash said he was lucky, as due to his mobility challenges he had decided to drive to the ballot box despite living nearby.

“Had I walked, I wouldn’t have had time to go back home, get my car and get to Civic House,” he said.

“For some people, they wouldn’t have had their chance to vote.”

He was not the only person who struggled to get their votes in after boxes were closed early.

Nelson resident Elissa Menzies posted on social media on the day to “vent [her] frustration” with the communication of ballot box availability after trying to vote at two locations only to find they were closed.

She said in a post on Facebook that she had walked to the Tāhunanui Community Hub on Muritai St, found it closed, then walked to the next nearest location at Habitat for Humanity only to find it closed too.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF On election day just three ballot bins were available – one at Civic House, one across the road in the Elma Truner pop-up library, and one at the Nightingale Memorial Library.

Menzies said it was only after running home and driving to a library that she was able to cast her vote “with one minute to spare”.

Another commenter said she had the same experience – her local library location was closed, as were the two other locations she went to at about 11.30am.

This could have more of an impact than usual, as according to Nelson City Council “an unusually high number of votes were cast around the country on Saturday”, delaying the announcement of preliminary results which usually come in by Sunday morning.