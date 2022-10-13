Disabling people's prejudices one carpark at a time

Contrary to what some people believe, disability carpark users do pay normal parking fees.

If you’ve ever looked longingly at an empty disability carpark, but resisted the urge to use it, good on you! You’ve possibly avoided a $150 fine, too!

Over 165,000 Kiwis pay for permits to use disabled parks, which are closer to essential services, wider so wheelchairs can be safely unloaded, and have longer time limits since users are often slower getting things done. But they do pay normal parking fees.

CCS Disability Action administer the mobility parking scheme, and you need a doctor’s certificate.

Further info and application forms, at https://www.ccsdisabilityaction.org.nz/mobility-parking.

If you travel away from home, check local council rules, because they vary throughout the country.

Over 1.1 million people, or 24% of NZ’s population, have some form of long-lasting impairment affecting their day-to-day lives.

Disabilities are usually divided into four categories: visual, auditory, mobility and cognitive. While people using white sticks, crutches or wheelchairs are easily recognised, many disabilities are hidden - like hearing loss, neurodiversity, heart / lung diseases, arthritis, chronic pain and so on.

For older folk, a chair in a retail store, or a stool in a fitting room makes a big difference, while places like M10 and malls often have wheelchairs for customers to borrow. Some pharmacies will dispense medications in bubble packs free of charge if patients need to keep tabs on their tablets.

Healthline is just one of a number of organisations you can call up for help and advice.

Did you know a powercut kills cordless phones, fibre and wireless home broadband? Imagine if you’re a vulnerable consumer who relies on a cordless phone to call 111. Folk like this can register with your phone company if you meet certain criteria, and they should provide a solution so you can still access emergency services during an outage.

If you have difficulty hearing or talking on the phone, you can registered your mobile to contact emergency services by text. (visit www.police.govt.nz/111-text)

In NZ, we have organisations providing support for almost any condition, but there are many local on-line support groups too.

These are usually informal, offering person-to-person support, sharing of issues and ideas, providing discussion forums and practical information. Think of conditions like coeliac, alopecia and dyslexia, or support for parents dealing with autism, prem babies and so on.

Sometimes, recreational places like zoos recognise the need for a caregiver to accompany a visitor, and may offer a discounted or free visit for them.

With a neurodiverse child, it may be possible to negotiate a full or partial refund before entry in case you have to abandon your visit if they’re overwhelmed by too much stimulation (crowds, noise, lights etc). It’s a good idea to phone ahead and ask, because disability support rates aren’t always advertised.

123rf Supermarkets have recently created ‘quiet hours’ for shoppers who are neurodiverse.

Recently, supermarkets and libraries recognised bright lights, noise and lots of people can be difficult for the neurodiverse, so they’ve created ‘quiet hours’ where these are all minimised. Once again, phone to see who in your area are doing this.

Because it’s important to include everyone in our community, the Public Service Commission recently launched Whaiukaha- Ministry of Disabled People, to give the disabled community a voice. The chief executive, amputee Paula Tesoriero, is an experienced advocate for the disabled as well as a medal-winning NZ Paralympian.

In Nelson and Marlborough, the Personal Advocacy Trust works locally for those who are disabled or disadvantaged. Cost is $80 hour, but can be free. Contact 08007287878 or Shannon 0220887509.

