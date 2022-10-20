A school holiday discovery like no other

School holidays can be heaven and hell all in the same day, a period of exhausting entertainment. (File photo)

OPINION: We’ve done it, brave warriors. We survived the holidays.

It is an inevitable shock to the system when my time with my kiddos goes from book-ended to all-encompassing.

I love it and look forward to it, but sometimes I have to go for a little walk down to the letterbox, just to escape the queries and demands that begin with a breathless chorus of, “Mum? Mumma! Mum!” from three simultaneous directions.

An additional and awed high-five is due to those of you who usually work, and who somehow carried on working, while managing to cram family time into your daytime routine like a hectic game of scheduling Tetris.

And a supportive squeeze goes out to those parents who had to keep bringing home the proverbial bacon while their partners passed the days by loading the kids into the car and whisking them away on beach adventures and hastily planned holidays.

It’s still a point of polite contention as to who has the easier side of that particular bargain.

It’s no small feat to pack up the car, negotiate the fair distribution of car snacks (hit me up, World Trade Organisation – I’m ready), and then – on the roadside of certain snaking highways – clean up those same snacks after they are regurgitated back onto the car seat straps.

It’s probably also a fair assumption that the deserted parent has way less occasion to utter the words, “Don’t push your brother into the eel creek!”, but honestly, that’s speculation.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF A road trip or a fish off your nearest wharf. Sounds easy enough, especially with kids, right?

I don’t presume to know the conversations my partner has with the cats when there’s no one else watching.

I’m sure his solitary days at home were peaceful, but it’s a hollow kind of peace, working without being able to stop and enjoy the fruits of that very labour. I concede. The car seat straps win, by a small and pungent margin.

Often the school holidays pass us by without much ceremony, and it’s not until late in the second week that I’m struck with the feeling that we are on the verge of letting an opportunity slip by.

This October we marked the time well, shoehorning in two little adventures, both with other families, and this is now the only way I want to travel.

A holiday with multiple families brings about a wonderful division of labour.

One parent boils the pasta while another distributes Milos while the next checks the weather forecast while another finds that missing hat while the first checks on the appropriateness of the big kids’ DVD.

Someone is always making cups of tea – there is a direct correlation between the number of adults and the frequency of the tea rounds - and everyone brings enough food for at least one-and-a-half families, which means that really, indulgence is really the only sensible option.

After all, those chocolate biscuits couldn’t be expected to survive a second car journey.