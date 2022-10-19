Navigator connects flood-affected residents with help

For people wondering where to turn next – or even where to start – in their recovery from the August floods and landslides, the new city council navigator is here to help.

Residents feeling adrift after the August floods and landslides now have a single point of contact to go to for help – the newly created navigator role at Nelson City Council.

Katie Sellars has been in the role for about a week and has already fielded calls from about 20 people looking for help with their properties.

“I don’t necessarily know the answers but I know where to get the answers,” Sellars said.

Prior to this role she worked as a librarian, which she said was very similar, “connecting people with information”.

READ MORE:

* Poor communication in flood, landslide clean-up leaves Nelson victims in the dark

* Two weeks to rearrange lives around surprise State Highway 6 closure

* Rates remissions available for flood-affected homeowners



The Financial Services Council club of insurers surveyed the public on the main reasons why people were underinsured.

She said that as well as the navigator role, a recent successful drop-in day for people to come and talk to EQC, insurance and council representatives had seen about 40 people come through, and that was likely to become a regular event.

Whether the issue was a council one or related to EQC or insurance, or even just needing someone to listen, Sellars said she was there to help connect the dots.

“People can come to me and say ‘I don’t know where to start’,” she said.

“If people need to know ‘who do you ring if you have this problem’ ... anything related to the event, mental health, financial help.”

That goes for those affected by the upcoming seven-week closure of State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF People still reeling from the floods or landslides can contact the council navigator – even if it is not a council issue.

This was the first time Nelson had had a navigator but the role was based on other similar ones instituted elsewhere – like the 10 navigators instigated in the West Coast after the 2021 floods, of which four are still required.

Sellars said she would also be able to help people with the process of applying to the Mayoral Relief Fund and help clarify any confusion about the process.

Recovery manager Neville Reilly said the council and recovery team “really don’t want people to stress about applying to the fund, especially given everything they are dealing with right now”.

“If you don’t have all the documentation you need, don’t worry, our advice is to get the application in and we can work with you from there. Your application will stay open and you can then update it at a later date once you have a more complete picture.”

He said it was fine to apply for costs incurred so far or to apply based on a quote or estimate of work required and come back to the council when updated costs were known.

“You may receive an interim payment and then on review of new information, you may be eligible for another payment if you meet the criteria.”

Rob Hunter/Supplied A video shows the damage in Devenish Place, Atawhai, after a river of water and debris ran down it. (First published August 18, 2022)

Applications were currently open until November 30 but Reilly stressed the deadline would be reviewed two weeks ahead of the closure and if there was still a need, and money left to furnish it, the fund would be extended.

“The Mayoral Fund policy requires the fund to have a closing date but does allow for extensions. Our goal is to get this money out to everyone who needs it, so we will not close it until we are sure everyone who is eligible has been helped.”

He said there had been misinformation doing the rounds, including a false statement that people with more than $5000 in savings were ineligible, which was “not true at all”, he said.

Anyone with questions about making an application to the mayoral fund could call the council’s customer service centre at 03 546 0200 or email Katie Sellars in her role as navigator at navigator@ncc.govt.nz.