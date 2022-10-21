Reflecting on a colonial massacre

OPINION: Colonial excesses throughout the Pacific make for sobering historical research.

The islands are full of atrocities big and small, nothing short of downright cruel dominance over rightful island occupiers.

Trawling through Papers Past recently, I was curious to come across this poking-fun headline in the Te Aroha News, dated 6 September 1888; ‘Johnny Crapaud Bom-Bards a Sewing Machine’ followed by the sub-heading ‘New Version of the French Events at Huahine’.

Johnny Crapaud it should be explained was the derogatory term of the day which the English used for French people, crapaud meaning toads which they ate, ‘frogs’ for French people deriving from this.

The 134-year-old headline goes on to reveal how a group of woman villagers shifting a bulky sewing machine one evening by boat around the lagoon of Huahine in the Leeward Islands of Tahiti were gunned down by French sailors who mistook them as threatening.

Apart from saying they were shot, little else is mentioned about them, not even exactly how many.

It is thought at least five, possibly six woman died in what became known as the ‘sewing machine massacre.’

Rather, the tone of the story uses the opportunity to throw off at inept French colonial authorities.

“There is nothing new under the sun … but I must doubt whether, until a short time ago, that a sewing machine had ever played a part in politics. You may remember lately that intelligence was received about the death of a French naval officer named Denot who was slaughtered by natives in the Leeward Isles. Information now to hand, however, shows that the French were the original aggressors. I must hasten to add that they were the victims of a stupid blunder, and acted in the first instance – as they imagined – in self-defence.”

The incident is well recorded in Huahine oral stories and was well reported internationally after it happened. The established facts of the case go like this.

One evening in May, 1888, when the French warship Decres was lying quietly on its moorings in the Huahine Roadstead, not far out from the main village of Fare, the men on watch perceived a ‘mysterious boat’ approaching out of the gloom with a large bulky object on board which they perceived to be a cannon heading towards them.

The boat was at once hailed, but no reply was forthcoming.

Looking back, those women would have been certainly hailed in French, a language still not widely spoken on Huahine back then. No wonder they didn’t answer.

Quickly concluding some foul plot was afoot to sink the French warship under the cover of approaching darkness, the crew called out once again, and once more received no reply.

Without further hesitation, the crew opened fire on the boat and all its unfortunate passengers with their Hotchkiss guns, ‘until their target was utterly collapsed and nowhere to be seen’.

What was their horror the following morning to learn that the boat had been full of innocent women just out on their lawful business shifting a hefty sewing machine by boat from one village to another.

News of the attack rocketed around the island its inhabitants assuming the French had had acted out of sheer brutality and wantonness.

A French officer, Mr Décor, went ashore to explain the French position, but was promptly slaughtered in an ‘ambuscade’ no doubt made up of relatives of the murdered women.

Mr Lacansaden the French governor of Tahiti was aboard the Decres when it all happened, and he had a tricky decision to make with the ship's commander, wisely concurring not to push their advantage and order reprisals.

Instead, they sent out orders to the ‘insurgents’ that they should lay down their arms with no further consequences. As far as the French were concerned, the departure of their warship signalled the end to another ‘unfortunate encounter’.

iStock The killing of the women was glossed over by French media at the time, instead focusing on the cost of maintaining Tahiti and her numerous islands.

The incident prompted much comment in French newspapers at the time, focusing primarily on the killing of the French officer, and the leniency exercised from the French governor towards the ‘insurgent natives’.

Moreover, the incident raised the costly nature of maintaining Tahiti and her numerous islands.

One commentator put it like this.‘The colony of Tahiti was costing far more that what France was ever going to make out of it. To the more cynical, the overseas possessions of the Republic were little more than a happy early retirement ground for ex-officials.

‘Tahiti does not even boast a road but it boasts a fully-fledged Council General. It does not pay its way, but it possesses a newspaper, which devotes itself to agitation of the promotion of Tahiti to become an independent republic. We are assured today that the resident, four-gendarmes, and a despatch boat, would surely suffice for all administrative purposes. The fact remains that the French colony has proved a poor acquisition, and it remains a burden to the already heavily weighted shoulders of the mother country.’

Blundering colonialism without a doubt, but the sewing machine massacre in European eyes rendered down in time to just another political incident.

So how did the good Huahine folk end up seeing it?

123RF The last island in French Polynesia to resist French annexation, the residents of Huahine Island display a fierce pride and independence to this day.

Today, Huahine is known as ‘the wild island’ in reference to its verdant tropical jungle peppered along its lower reaches with coconut and vanilla plantations.

Its population (currently 6500) has always stood out on its own as the last island in French Polynesia to resist annexation by France, it’s still full of islanders who exhibit a fierce pride and independence.

Tahitians had a saying about the people of Huahine; ‘Obstinacy is their diversion.’ Considering the massacre alone, you could hardly blame them for this, but it goes back far further than that.

The vestiges of Huahine’s rich past proud culture were first investigated by archaeologist Kenneth Emory of Honolulu’s Bishop Museum in the 1920s.

Habitation sites, feasting and council platforms, temples and funerary sites, stone tool workshops, agricultural terraces, stone fish traps, fortified sites and petrograph (rock art) sites.

Supplied Dr Sinoto from the Bishop Museum of Hawaii excavating a mast from the canoe building site on Huahine, 1975.

Emory’s work was superseded by Dr Yoshiko Shinoto in the 1970s then followed up by New Zealand archaeologist Mark Eddowes, who in 2003 conducted an island wide survey to document over 200 of the most important sites from its grand marae and boatbuilding past.

A massive tsunami around 1150 scattered the main boatbuilding yard where seven large voyaging canoes were being built, that Pompei-scale event also wiping out food crops and quite possibly motivated the first planned migrations down to Aotearoa soon after.

The Anaweka waka discovered down the Kahurangi coast in 2013 was identified as a dead ringer or a canoe discovered in Huahine in the 1970s. They remain the only two remnants of voyaging canoes left in Polynesia.

Trials and tribulations for sure, but let’s not forget the five possibly six innocent women needlessly slaughtered on Huahine back in 1888, mown down doing nothing more than helping shift a sewing machine.