Property tangle appeal dismissed, agent's conduct 'unsatisfactory'

A property dispute which saw a real estate agent censured over unsatisfactory conduct has been upheld after an appeal failed.

The dispute occurred after the Crowes bought a house in 2018, with the understanding that the original owners (the Lowes, who also owned an empty section in front of the house) would not build on the front section in such a way as to unduly interfere with the “extensive views of the sea and mountains” from the rear section.

The sale of the property was arranged by Michael Harvey.

When the Lowes began building on the front section in 2019, the Crowes “became concerned about the height of the building” and issued proceedings alleging that both the Lowes and Harvey had “made misrepresentations” about the effect the new building on the empty section would have on their view.

Harvey made an affidavit supporting the Crowes which said that the Lowes told him their new building would not negatively impede the view from the back section.

This proceeding was settled, but the Lowes in turn laid a complaint against Harvey for “unsatisfactory conduct” by not recommending the Lowes get independent legal advice and not giving reasonable opportunity to seek that advice, and for failing to confirm in writing what had been promised to the Crowes or other prospective purchasers regarding their intention to build on the front section.

SUPPLIED Michael Harvey took his fight all the way to the Court of Appeal, but was unsuccessful in changing the findings.

The initial decision was that Harvey’s conduct was unsatisfactory at a “moderate level”. He was censured, and ordered to pay $5000 of his commission to the Lowes as well as a fine of $2500.

Harvey appealed to the Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal, which upheld the finding, and then to the High Court, which also upheld the finding. Harvey then appealed to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the burden of proof had wrongly fallen upon him as a defendant. The Court of Appeal was not convinced by this argument and again upheld the findings on October 20 this year.

By Harvey’s affidavit, he met the Crowes on December 29, 2017, went back to the Lowes that same day to get their sign-off on agency authority for him to represent the property. He got that signature and the Crowes saw the property that afternoon.

This timing made it “difficult to see how the recommendation to receive legal advice, if given, could have readily been acted upon”, though there was a written acknowledgement in the agency authority paperwork which included advice to seek legal advice. This was found by the tribunal and High Court to be insufficient.

Harvey’s appeal was dismissed from the Court of Appeals, and he was ordered to pay costs.