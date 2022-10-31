Charity golf tournament raises thousands for local and national groups

A charity golf tournament featuring representatives of the business community has raised thousands.

The Findex Community Fund Charity Golf Day took place at the Nelson Golf Club and drew a total of 92 players.

It was the second annual event in support of the Findex Community Fund. It raised more than $17,000 for local and national charities.

With donations still open until November 4, people can still participate via the Findex website – findexnzgolfday.gofundraise.co.nz.

READ MORE:

* Nelson students take second swing at charity fundraiser

* Bakers Delight gets behind KidsCan

* Contact Energy charity golf day gifts education centre to CARE animal rescue



Findex Nelson Partner Andrew Smith said the results reflected the generosity of the local business community.

“It’s great to see the people we work with in a completely different setting, having a great time while supporting the work done by our Community Fund,” he said.

Ben Coman, left, Yolande Tzinavos, Sarah Brophy, Mike Coman at the Findex Charity Golf Tournament

The Golf Day is the major fundraising event of the year for the Findex Community Fund (FCF), which works to create equal access in the areas of health, education and entrepreneurship.

Funds raised at the event go towards local charities such as the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter, Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, and national organisations including Outward Bound, Ronald McDonald House NZ, Hato Hone St John and KidsCan.

Tyrone Nelson teeing off pro drive and ANZ team in background at the Findex Charity Golf Tournament

Since its 2018 inception, FCF has raised $2.5 million across New Zealand and Australia.

FCF’s local program has provided 421 nights of accommodation for families staying at Ronald McDonald House charities, 280 students with an Outward Bound Schools Course and 161 Kiwi Kids in need with food, clothing and health hygiene items via KidsCan.

Smith said tournament favourites that kept the golfers entertained included the longest drive, chipping challenge, closest to the pin and much more. The big prize of the day – a car valued at $40,000 from Bowater Motor Group – was not won though three people got close to a hole-in-one on the fifteenth hole.

Smith says despite rain being forecast the weather held, and a great time was had by all.

“While fun was on the cards, the event is all about FCF and giving. And our guest golfers thoroughly rose to the occasion, enthusiastically getting stuck into the fundraising activities.”

After the round, players were rewarded with a substantial prize pool and auction table, which included a rugby ball signed by Richie McCaw, a Samsung S22, a Skywire Experience for two, signed Karl Maughan artwork and much more.

“It’s only our second event of its kind, but it has become a must-attend fixture even for those not so handy with the clubs. It’s an outstanding way to spend a day out in the beautiful surrounds of the Nelson Golf Club, in good company, while doing something worthwhile for others.”