Mayor cleared of complaint over election donations

A complaint lodged with police over Tasman District Mayor Tim King’s electoral donations and expenses returns has come to nothing after a police investigation.

Police confirmed on Monday that enquiries into the alleged breach of the Local Electoral Act 2001 had been completed.

“An investigation has found that there have been no breaches of the Act and no further action from Police is required.”

Former Tasman District Council candidate Richard Johns laid the complaint over 14 anonymous donations, of between $250 and $1000, that King declared after the 2019 election, several of which were listed as bank cheques.

Johns said this was “out of the ordinary, and it should have raised suspicions”.

King said at the time he had not been attempting to hide the donations, and was confident he had not breached the act. He told chief returning officer Warwick Lampp​ of electionz.com the donations were given to him anonymously, either by mail or dropped in his letter-box.

Lampp confirmed that donations under $1500 do not need to be declared. However, he passed on the complaint to police as required under the Local Electoral Act.