Te Tauihu foodbank preparing for Christmas rush

Dr Lorraine Eade of Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust packs boxes of kai at the trust’s centre in Richmond.

Te Pātaka is once again preparing for a busy season as high inflation, high supermarket prices, packing boxes of kai for thousands of people across the rohe for the coming months.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Te Pātaka has grown from early roots in the Tauihu iwi response to the Covid-19 pandemic to become a long-standing kai support system for whānau across the top of the South Island.

Now firmly under the wing of Te Kotahi of Te Tauihu Charitable Trust, Te Pātaka’s preparation for Christmas pressure is already well under way in both Richmond and Wairau.

Trust Pou Whakahaere Rauemi Dr Lorraine Eade said there was no sign of a reduction in need in the community, and in fact more families and individuals were needing help. She was helping pack boxes of non-perishable food, ready to be picked up over the coming holiday season for those in need.

She said people had increasingly been talking about difficulties with high interest rates affecting mortgage payments, high supermarket prices, and unexpected costs.

“For some people it’s only one bill that tips them over the edge, it might be a tangi, a car bill, any unexpected cost that can set you back months,” she said.

“The need is just growing – the economy is the economy, but it’s not getting any better for families.”

Eade said there were two pathways to getting help from Te Pātaka. For Māori, there was the No Whānau Goes Hungry pathway, and for non-Māori, the Covid and flood-affected pathway.

“All the eight iwi said [during the pandemic] it was our job to make sure no Māori whānau goes hungry,” she said. “The second pathway we have, for anyone affected by Covid or flooding – that’s for everyone.”

Te Pātaka first started out in Wairau (Marlborough) as an emergency response – making sure families had access to firewood and essential food staples, delivering over 400 kai boxes and 75 loads of firewood in its first few months. Now, Eade estimated the numbers of families and individuals who had received support from Te Pātaka was in the thousands – about 8000 families, and 2500 individuals.

She said people could be affected by Covid in many ways, from directly having the illness and its potential long-term effects, through to job losses or needing to support ill whānau, and Te Pātaka was there for all.

The eight iwi of Te Tauihu are Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Te Ātiawa o te Waka-ā-Māui, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Rārua, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Tama, and Ngāti Toa Rangatira ki Wairau.