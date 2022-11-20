Building up Nelson Tasman's Samoan community through sport

Members of the Samoa community gather at Saxton Fields to play in the inaugural kirikiti tournament.

Samoa’s legendary sporting passion is helping bring together Samoan residents across Nelson Tasman through a new kirikiti tournament swung into action on Saturday.

Kirikiti is a very similar sport to cricket, but with a distinctive Samoan spin.

The Nelson Tasman tournament, between teams from Motueka, Richmond and Stoke, and Tāhunanui Nelson, is being played with traditional bats of hardwood brought over from Samoa, with team sizes limited only by how many people show up.

Organiser Dan Hytongue, originally from Wellington, said the organisation Fa'alapotopotoga Tagata Samoa Nelson Tasman (FTSNT) was filling a gap in the community, as while there were wider Pasifika groups there had not been one focusing on Samoan diaspora in the area.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Teams from Motueka, Nelson, Stoke and Richmond took part, and it’s hoped more will follow.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The aim is to bring Samoans together, from those who have just settled into the region, to those who have well-established roots.

“It’s mainly to bring Samoans together – we’ve got a mix of RSE workers, people who have been here for years, and some who have just arrived,” he said.

“In the bigger cities they’re lucky, because of the church sizes – with a church of 300 people you could run this yourself – but in the smaller regional places we have to band together.”

He said there were about eight church groups involved, and he hoped the ongoing efforts of FTSNT would help strengthen the local Samoan community, by providing a space where everyone could speak Samoan, play Samoan games, and where kids could keep in touch with their Samoan roots and culture.

“We want to make sure our Samoan culture is strong, then we can share with the wider community.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Members of the Samoa community gather at Tāhunanui to support their country in the Rugby League World Cup final on Saturday evening before the match on Sunday morning.

As well as the kirikiti, there was music and food as well to mark the occasion, and the anticipation of the upcoming historic rugby match in the early hours on Sunday.

After the kirikiti match, the local Samoan community would be holding a parade to celebrate the already legendary achievements of Toa Samoa, which came back from an initial loss of 60-6 against England to beat them 27-26 and making it into the final – the first Pasifika nation to make it into a World Cup final.

Hytongue said Samoans’ sporting spirit was legendary, and he had high hopes for the ongoing kirikiti tournament to build community.

More information on FTSNT can be found at ftsnt.org. Future dates in the kirikiti tournament can be found on the Fa’alapotopotoga Tagata Samoa group on Facebook.