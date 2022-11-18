Little blue penguins killed as uncontrolled dogs attack burrows

The survivors from a little blue kororā penguin family, after one adult was killed by dog attack. The two chicks would be unlikely to survive with a solo parent, so all three are being fed in captivity until they are able to be released into the wild.

Five kororā little blue penguins have died in as many months in Nelson Tasman thanks to dog attacks on beaches, and weka have been injured.

The Department of Conservation is calling for dog owners to keep their pets under control to protect kororā during their breeding season, after the latest attack killed a parent looking after two chicks.

The chicks and their remaining parent were saved by Love Our Little Blues Tasman Bay Blue Penguin Trust’s Linda Jenkins, after the adult returned the following morning.

The kororā are now being hand-fed by vet Mana Stratton, until they were able to be released into the wild.

DOC Motueka Community Ranger Helen Forsey said owners needed to take responsibility for controlling their dogs either by keeping them on a leash or by having strict call-back control.

She said chicks were usually fed by two adult penguins on a roster-like system, with one parent looking aftert hem in the burrow while the other goes out for food. With one parent dead, the chicks would likely not survive.

“This happens every year, it happens all the time,” Forsey said.

“These particular five have been identified as being killed by dogs, but sometimes they don’t get taken in to the vet or don’t get identified.”

She said it was not the fault of dogs, who were particularly drawn to penguins, but rather of their owners.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Dogs on beaches should be carefully controlled by their owners, and kept to wet sand to help avoid disturbing nesting birds. Penguins are particularly attractive for dogs, as they have a strong, fishy smell.

“Penguins are just so tasty for dogs; they’re smelly and fishy, so they’re very attractive for a dog.”

She said it would be easily possible for an off-lead dog to disappear from sight for even a very short time seeking out a burrow – which would be obvious to a dog’s nose – kill a penguin, and return to its owner without them ever realising what the dog had done.

Even if the dogs did not attack birds, their presence over the summer breeding months could disturb and stress penguins and make it difficult for them to raise their chicks.

Forsey said it was important to respect signs barring dogs, which were always placed for a reason, and to maintain a close watch on off-lead dogs, which should respond to the first call back, “not the fifth or sixth”.

“It’s a legal requirement for dog owners to carry a lead in public, even in an off-lead area and to keep dogs confined within their property when at home,” she said. “Dog owners should also be able to call their dog back straight away, not only to protect wildlife but also to keep their dog safe.”

As well as the kororā deaths, four weka were attacked in Bishopdale Ave in Nelson, with one bird having to be euthanised.

Supplied Dog-owners are being urged to do their bit to protect little blue penguins, which are particularly vulnerable to attack over their nesting period. (File photo)

“Penguins and other ground dwelling native birds can’t escape dogs easily. It takes just a second for a dog to cause a fatal injury to a penguin,” Forsey said.

“Local community groups in Nelson Tasman are working hard to protect native wildlife like little blue penguins by reducing predators and restoring their habitat. It’s extremely disheartening to see wildlife killed in such a needless and preventable way.”

She said beach-walkers should stick to wet sand to avoid disrupting beach-nesting birds, and dog walkers in particular should be extra careful around dawn and dusk, when vulnerable penguin parents were going out to sea or returning to the nest.

A Lead the Way campaign is trying to avoid these situations through advocacy and awareness, by empowering dog owners to share the beach safely with wildlife.