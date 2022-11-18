Early morning crash causes paper delays

The driver was uninjured in the early morning crash. (File photo)

Due to a vehicle accident near Murchison, papers will not arrive into region until very late this morning.

A recovery vehicle is on its way to recover the papers from the crashed vehicle.

We are not expecting papers to be finished until later this morning, we will have better understanding once the recovery vehicle arrives back into the region.however they are unable to recovery the papers until traffic management is in place as the crashed vehicle is on the opposite side of the road

There will be no redelivery service for the region today.

The driver was uninjured, but the vehicle was extensively damaged.