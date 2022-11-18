Person seriously injured, traffic at standstill on Whakatū Drive

Traffic is at a standstill in Stoke following a crash on State Highway 6 in Nelson.

A two-car collision has left one person seriously injured and brought traffic to a standstill on State Highway 6 in Nelson.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 12:20pm, with traffic slowing and eventually coming to a complete standstill on Whakatū Drive SH6 while emergency services attended the scene.

A St John ambulance attended the crash and took one person to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition.

The crash occurred south of the Songer St overbridge, near the Songer St and Seaview Rd intersection.

The southbound lanes of Whakatū Drive have since been closed. Northbound lanes remain open.

Police said at 1:30pm that the scene should be cleared soon, but in the meantime drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.