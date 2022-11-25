NZ Media Council upholds complaint against the Nelson Mail

The Media Council has upheld a complaint against the Nelson Mail and found that a correction by the paper was inadequate.

The ruling follows a complaint about a story, published on the 10th June headlined Transgender conference sparks fierce national backlash, which said a conference on the ‘negative’ impacts of transgenderism had caused outrage across the rainbow community. The story also appeared on the Stuff website.

Fern Hickson complained she was unfairly dealt with because the initial story referred to her as a ‘detransitioner’ when she is not and she was the only speaker named in the story, linking her to claims the conference was ‘outrageous’ and ‘wrong’.

The Media Council accepts Stuff’s assertion this was a genuine mistake. The Nelson Mail apologised in an email and the correction was swift. However, the Council believes the correction was inadequate. The story had given incorrect personal information about a named individual and it should have clearly stated that Ms Hickson was not a detransitioner and removed all ambiguity.

Ms Hickson also complained under principle (1) that the story was unbalanced and inaccurate with no attempt to investigate opposing views or check statements for accuracy. Ms Hickson also complained Stuff had breached the same principle over a long period in its coverage of transgender issues and ignored international stories covering concerns about the treatment of gender dysphoria.

Stuff said it approached four conference organisers for comment and after waiting three days received a one-line statement. A fuller statement from the organisers was received a week later and published.

In addressing Ms Hickson’s more general complaints that Stuff lacked balance on transgender issues, Stuff said it took the view that giving a voice to certain opinions on transgender issues amounted to giving a platform to prejudice and views that might cause harm. Stuff went on to say a similar issue arose in the reporting of climate change where it was not a requirement to include comments from climate change deniers for balance.

While the Media Council did not uphold the complaint under principle (1) it noted the debate about the treatment of gender dysphoria in children is slightly different from other transgender issues and it rejected Stuff’s argument it is analogous to climate change. In the case of climate change there is an overwhelming consensus of scientific opinion whereas on the issue of childhood gender dysphoria there appears to be a variety of genuinely held and differing opinions internationally. The Council hoped all media outlets would consider whether they are taking a balanced approach overall.

The full Media Council ruling can be found on its website https://www.mediacouncil.org.nz/