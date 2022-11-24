Highway reopened after stock truck crash

State Highway 63 has reopened after a stock truck crashed, but delays are expected.

The sight of a crashed stock truck was “very sad,” with some animals remaining trapped in the vehicle afterwards, a witness says.

The stock truck carrying sheep crashed on State Highway 63, 10km west of St Arnaud, at the intersection of Baigent Rd. Emergency services were alerted about 2.20pm on Thursday.

Onlooker Spike Elliott-Jones said sheep had died or had been hurt in the crash, and some had broken hooves or limbs.

He said after the crash, non-injured sheep had been let out of the truck, but some remained trapped in the vehicle.

READ MORE:

* State Highway 1 reopens after crash at Waipapa Bay near Kaikōura

* Truck crash partly blocks State Highway 6 in Marlborough

* Person seriously injured after truck rolls, causing delays on Otago highway



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The crash took place 10km west of St Arnaud, at the intersection of Baigent Rd.

Police said the driver was uninjured following the crash.

Waka Kotahi said at 3.10pm one lane had reopened. Stop/go traffic management and a 30km temporary speed restriction was in place.

Road users were asked to take care travelling through the area as the crash scene was being cleared.

The road is currently the only route between Blenheim and Nelson following State Highway 6’s partial closure.