Nelson Soroptomists supporting sisters overseas

In April 2022, Soroptimist International Nelson decided to raise funds for sister Soroptimist clubs in Eastern Europe supporting women and children fleeing from Ukraine.

We also wanted to support our Nelson Ukrainian community as they undertook fundraising activities to raise awareness of the war in their homeland.

As a club it was decided to sell peony tubers.

The Product- Coral Sunset peony tubers were supplied by Pure Peony Company, Dovedale Valley, Nelson. Their enthusiasm and help was invaluable, advising on the size of the tubers, costing, growing instructions, packaging and allowing us flexibility in the number we could purchase.

Our members had lots of sessions bagging and labelling over one thousand individual tubers. We also had stalls at the local markets and promoted the plight of refugees to local and government politicians.

Pure Peonies co-founder Dot Kettle said the fundraiser was a fantastic initiative.

“This is a tangible and easy way for people to show their support and in return get a lasting reminder,” Kettle said.

She said Coral Sunset was easy to grow in the Nelson region, needing both frost and good sun, and would flower year after year.

All club members were initially asked to sell 10 tubers each at $20 each. Our aim was to sell 1000 tubers and with donations and sales we hoped to raise $20,000.

As a voluntary club of 25 members we were delighted to reach this target and were grateful to Nelson City Council for also buying two hundred tubers and planting these in Isel Park and local educational institutions involving children planting the peony tubers in their school gardens.

We have had very positive feedback from the Nelson community over the last month as they enjoy seeing the peonies they have planted flower.

Soroptimist International Nelson wanted to be able to support sister clubs in Europe to assist funding some of their projects to help fleeing refugees.

Our next challenge was deciding where the funds raised would be sent as we wanted to let members choose the club and projects to support.

Soroptimist International Clubs in Eastern Europe are organising so many wonderful projects to assist the refugees that it was difficult to decide who or where the money should go.

We also decided not to split the amount which equated to approximately 12,000 Euro. As we had contact already with the Soroptimist club in Krakow, Poland, it was decided to send any money raised from our sales to them to support the work they were already doing at the borders.

It is rewarding to be able to go on the Soroptimist International Krakow Facebook page and see how the money Soroptimist International Nelson sent is contributing to helping those Ukrainian woman and children to try and assimilate in to a new lifestyle in Poland.

The Nelson community who supported this initiative should be proud of how they have helped this cause.

Examples of the good work they have done to date has included Polish language course for Ukrainians, psychological and perinatal support for pregnant Ukrainian women and their families, half schools and summer camps for Ukrainian children and integration meetings for Ukrainian seniors to list just a few.

During the campaign we had Anna Wotjacha speak to us who is helping friends back in Poland, and she gave us an excellent insight in to the wonderful support the Polish community is giving to fleeing refugees with personal stories and photographic evidence of how the volunteers are working day and night without much rest supporting their Ukraine guests, an amazing support network.

Anna’s contribution

“I am very grateful for Nelson Soroptimist for their support with my initiative.

“I was invited in July to deliver presentation about my Polish friends supporting Ukrainian refugees since the very beginning of the war. I was welcomed by The Soroptimist group with great enthusiasm and deep knowledge about this unprecedented crisis in Europe.

“The donations - Pics peanut butter boxes were in part sold and the money were given to my friends’ latest and ongoing project to support the group of 16 children from Ukrainian orphanage. Children found their temporal home nearby Poznan (my home city).

“The children are staying with Polish -Ukrainian family and they need almost everything. I have taken peanut butter boxes and money for winter shoes when visiting Poznan in August.

“I would like to express my gratitude to this amazing group of ladies - Soroptimists for engaging with such an enthusiasm in helping people who need it the most. The war in Ukraine that became a part of daily news in New Zealand, continues to be the most atrocious.