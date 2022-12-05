Laws and legislation a numbers game

Nowadays, you need to be 18 to be legally married, but not that long ago, this wasn’t the case at all.

Before 1933 in New Zealand, if you were 12, you could leave school and girls could get married!

Until 1970, you weren’t considered an adult until you turned 21. The recent Make it 16 campaign shows how we constantly rethink appropriate legal ages, and reinforces the well-known quote ‘The only constant in life, is change’.

So when can Kiwis legally do things?

At five, you can start school, and must be there by age six. By 10 you can be charged with murder or manslaughter but not any other criminal offence.

However, you can be charged with other very serious criminal or repeat offending at age 12. Police deal with less serious offenders between 12 and 17 in the community, so they don’t get a criminal record or conviction.

After your 14th birthday, you’re considered old enough to be at home alone, you can baby sit and be prosecuted for any criminal offence. With special approval from the Ministry of education you can leave school at 15, but it’s normally 16 years.

Your 16th birthday brings a lot more permissions.

You can get your car learner licence, apply for a firearms licence, leave home without your parents’ agreement (unless you’re under court guardianship), decide which parent you want to live with, be expelled from school, agree to or refuse medical treatment, work full time, get the adult minimum wage (conditions apply), apply for an adult passport and receive certain benefits, stop your parents changing your name, fly a plane solo and legally consent to sex.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff You should probably wait until you’re 18 to get that ink done, but the law says once you hit 16, you can do so.

You can get a tattoo with parental consent, although the industry mostly says you should be 18.

You can also change your name or make a will but only if you are married or in a civil union. Otherwise you must wait until you are 18.

By 17, you can join the army, navy or air force – with parental consent.

Once you’re 18, the justice system treats you as an adult, meaning the police can question you without another adult present, and you can be called for jury service.

You can also get married or enter a civil union, make a will, buy fireworks, alcohol and cigarettes, drink or be employed in a pub, get a credit card or bank loan, place bets at the TAB, buy Instant Kiwi tickets and sign contracts. (eg tenancy agreement or consumer credit contract.)

Voting in, and being a candidate for, both national or local body elections is also permitted.

Turning 19 allows an adopted person to place a veto birth parents contacting them. You can’t request a copy of your original birth parent certificate until you’re 20.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern says the Government will introduce a bill on lowering the voting age to 16.

Under NZ law, you’ve reached the age of maturity at 20 and have all the rights and responsibilities of an adult. You can apply to adopt a related child, gamble or work at a casino, and are allowed small amounts of alcohol in your system when driving. If you’re under 20, it’s zero.

An unrelated child can be adopted when you’re 25, as long as they’re at least 20 years younger than you. And finally, at 65, you may be able to get NZ superannuation and a SuperGold card.

With so many rules, and some things like cycle helmets and seat belts, buying contraceptives, land or Lotto tickets, starting a business, joining a union or having an abortion not having legal ages attached, it’s easy to be confused.

If you’re not sure, ask us because we can help.

