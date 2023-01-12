Our invaluable volunteers the glue that binds our communities together

Some of 2022 graduates who are now volunteers with the Nelson Citizens Advice Bureau.

It’s often said voluntary organisations are the glue holding New Zealand communities together.

2018 census showed over a million of us volunteer, contributing over 159 million hours and providing about $4 billion in value.

International Volunteer Day is celebrated each year on 5th December, to recognise and champion the impact volunteers have in their communities.

Using skills gained over a lifetime following retirement, learning new things, meeting people and being part of a new community were some of the reasons 2022 graduates chose to train as volunteers with Citizens Advice Bureau Nelson Tasman.

Several admitted that although they knew the organisation helped people, until they began they had no idea of the variety of questions they’d be asked, or how the organisation used information gained from documenting every query, to improve New Zealand society.

Denise said she was surprised to find the very comprehensive training showed her how to find important information even if she knew little about the subject to start with.

Chris explained that her mentor was really helpful, and she appreciated the way volunteers worked together on the tough questions.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff Help us, to help you.

Discovering she was expected to be a helpful guide, rather than an expert, reassured Carla.

She related to CAB’s philosophy of empowering people to solve their own issues by finding the information they needed.

Knowing there was a system in place where the advice you gave was checked by others, provided reassurance for Graeme.

Admitting to being a ‘bit nerdy’, Jan was pleased to find systems for everything and an abundance of resources.

Nicole valued learning about the law, and dealing with people from all walks of life expanded her understanding of her community.

If you’re considering joining the friendly team at CAB Nelson Tasman, contact the office now for an information pack about what’s involved. Training 2023’s volunteer group will begin late February.

CAB Nelson Tasman, 9 Paru Paru Rd Nelson; Ph: 03 5482117; email: nelsontasman@cab.org.nz