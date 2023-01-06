Behind the Lens: Martin De Ruyter

The casket of Eiko Hanshi Andy Barber is carried into the Seido Karate Dojo in Nelson as members perform a 100 punch guard of honour.

I have known Nelson's Seido Karate's leader, Eiko Hanshi Andy Barber for over 35 years. He taught many people the discipline of the art of karate and respect for the Dojo building and respect for everyone in the community.

During the 1990's, His Holiness the Dalai Lama made two visits to Nelson. Barber was the close protection person for the Dalia Lama including spending much of his time holding his hand. Because of this relationship with Andy Barber I was able to get very close to spiritual leader of Tibet during those visits.

It was during one of these visits I took what I consider my most famous photograph and the only photograph I will ever have in Life Magazine. Andy Barber helped make that photograph happen.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The casket of Eiko Hanshi Andy Barber at the Dojo of Seido Karate in Nelson as members of Seido Karate perform a 100 punch guard of honour.

In 2022, I knew Andy Barber wasn't well and was in the care of the Nelson Hospice. When Andy died in July I was made aware of his death, but I also knew the Nelson Seido Karate community would do something to show their respect for their long time leader.

This photograph illustrates the respect of the Seido Karate community as they perform a 100 punch guard of honour as Barber's plain hand made casket arrives at the Nelson Dojo the day after his death. I know many of the people in this photograph as they are not only black belts but also fine humble leaders in multiple fields in the Nelson community.

This knowledge and respect gave me the confidence to use a wide angle lens to take what's a relatively intimate photograph.

Supplied Martin de Ruyter, Chief Photographer of the Nelson Mail, photographed during a trip to Antarctica.

Gear Used

I used a Canon EOS1DX mkII camera with a 16-35 mm lens.