Backpacker airlifted from Emerald Pools to Nelson Hospital

The Nelson Rescue Helicopter was called to a patient with a fractured ankle at Emerald Pools on Wednesday.

The Nelson rescue helicopter was called to Pelorus River after a backpacker fractured their ankle.

Rescue helicopter duty pilot Colby Tyrrell said the team was called to the Emerald Pools around 1.20pm on Wednesday after someone called for their help.

Emerald Pools is along the Pelorus Track halfway between Blenheim and Nelson.

READ MORE:

* Tramper airlifted from national park after injury

* Critically injured man flown to hospital from Motueka

* Patient winched off fishing boat in daring sea rescue



“I think someone walked out to Pelorus bridge and raised the alarm with the 111 system, and we were tasked to get her out.”

Tyrrell described the call-out as a “bread-and-butter job” as the team successfully airlifted the patient to Nelson Hospital.