Nelson Busker Festival gets underway

Davide Fontana performs with volunteer Lumi Eis in Nelson on Thursday.

Laugh until your sides hurt, but don’t make eye contact because you might be dragged up on stage.

The buskers are back for the Nelson Buskers Festival.

This year street performers from around the globe are set to perform at four different locations; Trafalgar St, the Church Steps, the Māpua Wharf and R18 ticketed shows at the Boathouse.

The festival runs from Thursday to Sunday.

You can catch the action on Friday and Saturday on Trafalgar St during the day from 11am to 2pm, and at Māpua Wharf on Sunday from 11am to 2.30.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Satya Bella performs at the Nelson Buskers Festival in Trafalgar St, Nelson.

On Saturday and Sunday night you can catch them in action at the Church Steps from 6pm.

Don’t forget to bring a koha to throw in their hats.