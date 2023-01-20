Group assault at Tākaka campground leaves victim with significant leg injury

Police responded to reports of an assault that left a person with a broken leg at HangDog campground in Tākaka.

A man left with a significant leg injury after an assault at Hangdog campground in Tākaka was taken to hospital by police.

Police were called to the campsite just after 8am on Friday morning.

“A male had reportedly been assaulted by a small group of others near the campsite, and had a significant leg injury,” a police media spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said no arrests have been made in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“Police transported the male to hospital … That does happen from time to time depending on situation,” they said.

A St John spokesperson said they were called just after 8am, but were stood down.