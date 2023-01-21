Group assault by Tākaka River leaves victim with significant leg injury

Police responded to reports of an assault that left a person with a broken leg near Tākaka River.

A man left with a significant leg injury after an assault near Tākaka River was taken to hospital by police.

Police were called to the incident near Paines Ford just after 8am on Friday.

“A male had reportedly been assaulted by a small group of others ... and had a significant leg injury,” a police media spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said no arrests have been made in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“Police transported the male to hospital … That does happen from time to time depending on situation,” they said.

A St John spokesperson said they were called just after 8am, but were stood down.