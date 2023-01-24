New Zealand boxing champ fundraising for world stage

Boxer Christine Gillespie has just been selected to compete at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships this year.

Three time New Zealand Bantam weight boxing champion Christine Gillespie took on a slightly different challenge to raise money for her Olympic goal.

The Nelson woman spent Saturday walking 100km to raise money for travel, fights, training camps and now her spot at the IBA Women’s World boxing championships in March in New Delhi, India.

Last week Gillespie was told about her spot on the world stage and said it was one of her lifelong goals.

“It was very exciting when I was first told about it because we were actually sitting down looking at where my boxing career was going to go to from here.

READ MORE:

* Hair today and gold tomorrow? Boxer Ariane Nicholson aiming high at Commonwealth Games

* Taranaki Terminator Tarn Reid back for final boxing bout

* Gillespie hopes fight against Comm Games medallist will be a knockout success



“It was very emotional knowing I’d made it to one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

First she has to get there and with a training camps and coaching, Gillespie said she will need around $10,000 to cover the costs of everything.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff The 100km fundraiser took her 15 hours to complete, and she raised $3400.

Saturday’s walk topped up her Givealittle page $3400 and took her 15 hours to finish.

“The support I’ve had has been unbelievable, like even the people tooting at me and stopping me asking what the hell I was doing, it’s been amazing.

Now her sights are set on the world championships.

“My gameplan is to give it my all, I want to win, but I’m happy with whatever. It’s the biggest tournament in the world, so I will be fighting some of the top girls in the world.

“When I first started my goal was to earn the fern, and now I’ve done that, so I’m quite excited to go and represent New Zealand and see what happens.”