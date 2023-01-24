Building site decontaminated following fire
Emergency services are asking Nelson residents to stay away from an industrial area after a building fire.
A Fire and Emergency media spokesperson said crews were at a building on Elms St in Stoke on Tuesday morning decontaminating where the fire was.
[There is] “a small amount of chemicals at the site, which is in an industrial area.”
Fire crews were called to the scene at 6.15am on Tuesday morning and set up a cordon around the intersection with Kotua Place.