Building site decontaminated following fire

08:07, Jan 24 2023
Fire crews have been at an industrial building site in Nelson on Tuesday morning.
Stuff
Emergency services are asking Nelson residents to stay away from an industrial area after a building fire.

A Fire and Emergency media spokesperson said crews were at a building on Elms St in Stoke on Tuesday morning decontaminating where the fire was.

[There is] “a small amount of chemicals at the site, which is in an industrial area.”

Fire crews were called to the scene at 6.15am on Tuesday morning and set up a cordon around the intersection with Kotua Place.

 