One person seriously injured after car flips near Tapawera

A car has flipped at Tapawera-Baton Rd near Nelson leaving a person seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to Tapawera-Baton Rd at 9.10am on Thursday morning after reports of the single-vehicle crash.

Three people were in the vehicle and a police media spokesperson said one was seriously injured.

“There were three people with one person reported to be seriously injured, it doesn’t sound like the other two have any injuries or no serious injuries in any case.”

Initial reports said a person was trapped inside the vehicle, but police could not confirm whether that was the case.

“It says one person trapped inside, but often that’s the initial information because they don’t want to move them.”

St John has been approached for comment.