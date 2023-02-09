Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter called to two jobs after 'quiet few days'
The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter responded to two call-outs yesterday after a quiet few days.
The duty pilot said they were called to a leg injury at Wairau Hut in Richmond Forest park at 11am on Wednesday morning.
“It was at a walking track, so I guess they’ve damaged their leg while walking.”
The rescue helicopter was called to another incident at 3.30pm Wednesday afternoon at Lochmara Bay in the Marlborough Sounds.
READ MORE:
* Beacon activation, several injuries keep rescue heli busy
* West Coast to Aniseed Valley and back for rescue helicopter
* Search teams find missing Nelson tramper Philip Young
The patient had a fractured ankle and the cause of the injury was unknown.
Both patients were flown to Nelson Hospital.