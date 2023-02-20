Mountain bike first for Nelson with enduro nationals at Cable Bay

Nelson rider Raewyn Morrison on one of the Cable Bay Adventure Park trails.

Nelson’s growing mountain biking reputation will get another boost when the first enduro national championships are held at the Cable Bay Adventure Park next month.

More than 170 riders from around the country will take part in the Enduro MTB National Championships on March 3-5, with the elite riders seeking points to qualify for the Enduro World Cup.

Enduro is a mountain bike discipline where riders are timed for their downhill runs, typically over five or six separate stages, with the lowest accumulated time winning. Competitors have to ride uphill to get to the stage start lines.

Jess Harvey, who is organising the event with partner and fellow international enduro rider Loui Harvey, said some of the country’s best riders would be taking part.

They included Charlie Murray, Eddie Masters, Cole Lucas and Matt Walker in the men’s event and Raewyn Morrison and Katy Winton in the women’s – although Winton is from Scotland so won’t be in the running for a national title.

While the Covid-related cancellation of the proposed Nelson leg of the Enduro World Series last year was a disappointment, Harvey said it showed the region was ready to host big mountain bike events and the nationals would strengthen that reputation.

Jess Harvey said the development of the trails at the Cable Bay Adventure Park was a credit to the vision of park owners Richard and Elena Ussher and the growing band of volunteers who turned out every week to maintain and develop them.

Digby Shaw Christchurch-based rider Melanie Bloomfield on the Cable Bay Adventure Park trails. Bloomfield will be among the riders taking part in the Enduro MTB National Championships at the park from March 3-5.

As well as the elite and under-21 categories that require a certificate from the international cycling governing body UCI to enter, there are another eight categories open to enduro riders of varying levels.

There is also a separate junior race on Saturday morning, open to under-18 riders.

Harvey said spectators were encouraged to attend the event from about 1pm Saturday and all-day Sunday to support the riders and watch some thrilling action.

Nelson Mountain Bike Club events manager Jono Corfield said the club had worked with Mountain Bike NZ and Cycling NZ over the past year to bring the event to Nelson.

“With the trails we have got in the region and the high level of riders here, we thought it was a really good opportunity,” he said.

He said the Cable Bay trails ticked all the boxes for elevation and distance required for the nationals.