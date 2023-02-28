Nelson's antique and classic boat show back for another year

The New Zealand Antique and Classic Boat Show is back for another year and will see mroe than 150 entrants.

Nelson’s annual boat show is back for its 24th year to showcase the region and Lake Rotoiti in the Nelson Lakes National Park.

The New Zealand Antique and Classic Boat Show at St Arnaud started in 1999 with 35 boats.This year's event will see more than 150 entered.

Apart from a Covid disruption, the show had remained untouched since its inception with on-land boat and memorabilia displays both mornings, a sail past, activities on the lake and races for all types of craft from jet boats to rowing skiffs, and a swimming race for the hardy.

“Owners just love to bring out their replicas and restorations and show them off in the stunning setting of the foreshore and lake at Kerr Bay,” boat show organiser Pete Rainey said.

READ MORE:

* St Arnaud: An alpine playground happily lost in time

* First-time rowboat and first lady's former boat on top at Lake Rotoiti show

* Fond memories at lake see Pelorus family build replica power boat



The show will take place next weekend, with judging ahead of an evening awards ceremony at the St Arnaud Alpine Lodge.

The Jens Hansen Trophy will be up for grabs with judges looking for appearance, history, construction and a boat with a story to tell.

Other awards include prizes for best new restoration, the best steamboat, the best jet-propelled craft and best themed display, as well as prizes for race winners.

This year’s event will feature Flak Too, a classic racing boat which now calls Lake Rotoiti home.

Rainey said this year’s event will see the return of Flak Too, a classic racing boat which now calls Lake Rotoiti home.

“We’re thrilled to have acquired Flak Too and to secure her future at St Arnaud.

“Flak Too is a 70-year-old racing veteran fitted with a 90-year-old aero Rolls-Royce Kestrel, and was raced for many years by Dick Shuttleworth who used to own the Wakefield service station and was a real local identity.”

Although the eye-catching boat will not be on the water this year, it will still be seen as it will be on public display at the St Arnaud Classic Boat Museum permanently.

All boats entered will be checked for noxious aquatic weeds and oil leaks before entering the water to help stop the spread of freshwater pests such as didymo and landavia.

Everybody attending the show has been asked to keep dogs at home as the Department of Conservation has released Kiwi into the National Park near where the show takes place.