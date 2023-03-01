Tramper winched from Nelson Lakes National Park with leg fracture

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was called to winch a person with a leg fracture from the Nelson Lakes National Park.

A tramper was winched out of Nelson Lakes National Park on Tuesday after fracturing their leg while canyoning.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter responded to a beacon transmitter from the Coldwater Hut where the injured patient was waiting.

Duty pilot Dion Edgar said the person was winched from Coldwater Hut and transported to Nelson Hospital.

Although Edgar could not confirm how the injury happened, he assumed the patient had fallen on rocks.

“It must have happened in the canyon there somewhere.”

It was one of the more recent rescue jobs completed by the rescue helicopter after a quiet few days.

DOC/Supplied Duty Pilot Dion Edgar said the patient had most likely fallen on the rocks at the national park.

Edgar said jobs tended to slow down as the summer months came to an end.

“Summer is normally the busiest and then in autumn it starts petering off.”