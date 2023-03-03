Nelson disability support workers to strike after 'insulting' offer

Michael Corcoran at the disability support workers strike action outside Nelson Hospital on Waimea Rd last year.

Support workers in Nelson are calling out for better pay, a frustration that has led them to strike in the coming weeks.

From March 15 to 19, 240 disability support workers will stage strikes in a fight for better pay.

"We’re just fed up with the stubborn approach of Te Whatu Ora, which is refusing to budge on what we feel is an insulting pay offer," Kate Davis, organiser for the public service association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi said.

The current offer from Te Whatu Ora remains a one-off payment of $400. Union members in the West Coast employed as support workers have been offered and accepted $2500 in a one-off payment.

Davis said members wanted a similar one-off payment, as well as extra pay for weekend and night work.

"Poor pay means Te Whatu Ora is struggling to fill vacancies.

“Some weekend positions have been vacant for two years and that means our members are all working longer hours. They’re just exhausted.”

DWC/Supplied DWC and Te Whatu Ora - Te Tai o Poutini West Coast want to attract people who are ‘Cut out for the Coast’.

It would be the first time Te Whatu Ora employees went on strike. Amongst those was Annette Taylor who had been a support worker for nearly 40 years across the health sector in Nelson.

"We don’t want to do this, but Te Whatu Ora is offering us a pittance, and we’re worth more.

“We’re supporting very vulnerable people, and yet they’re just not listening to us.”

Taylor said Te Whatu Ora couldn’t attract the staff because of the hourly rate.

"My colleagues have families to feed and bills to pay, and some are working more than 140 hours a fortnight to make ends meet and fill the staff shortages.”

Te Whatu Ora’s general manager for mental health and disability support services, Jane Kinsey, said there would be no comment on the strike as negotiations were ongoing with Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

However, Kinsey said Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough were grateful for the advance notice of the strike so they could ensure it had a “minimal impact on the people we support and their whānau”.

“We are focussing on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of people we support, whānau and staff, and working to minimise disruption to service delivery.

“The safety and wellbeing of people we support and our teams remains our highest priority and focus.”