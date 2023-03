A crash on Whakatu Drive, between Nelson and Richmond has left the Northbound lane blocked.

A crash on State Highway 6 has left one lane closed.

On Monday morning, a car crashed into a median barrier on Whakatu Drive, between Nelson and Richmond.

A police media spokesperson said there were no injuries, however the northbound lane had been blocked.

There are no diversions in place and a tow has been arranged for the vehicle.

“Hopefully it will reopen shortly.”