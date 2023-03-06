Steady weekend for Nelson Marlborough Rescue helicopter

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter attended back-to-back jobs on Friday and one on Sunday.

The team were called to three jobs including a broken leg, assisting coastguard and a motocross event that left a person with moderate injuries.

Duty pilot Colby Tyrrell said on Friday the Nelson-Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was called to an address at Collingwood, along Golden Bay, where a man had broken his leg while at home.

The rescue helicopter responded to the callout at 3.22pm and transported the patient to Nelson Hospital.

“Immediately after that we assisted coastguard, there was someone who had come off a boat in Westport,” Tyrell said.

The helicopter responded to the job shortly after 6pm and transported the patient to Greymouth.

On Sunday, the helicopter was then called to a motocross event where a person was reported to have moderate injuries.

“The duty crew went up to Lake Station,” Tyrell said, and the patient was transported to Nelson Hospital.

Despite the three jobs, Tyrell said it was a reasonably steady few days.

“The summer’s peaked, and it’s definitely not as busy as it was in January, February but still a bit going on.”