Column: Stative verbs can make translating te reo Māori a bit tricky

English has no stative verbs, so some sentences cannot really be translated word-for-word. (File photo)

David Karena-Holmes is a Nelson-based writer and tutor of grammar in te reo Māori.

COLUMN: In the last column the focus was on the verb particles. These are nine structural words, any one of which, when accompanying a verb, indicates exactly how the verb is to be interpreted.

The short sentence Kia tūpato / kei hinga / koe. (“Be careful / lest fall / you” or “Take care you don’t fall”) illustrates this principle with two verb particles: kia, signifying that the speaker wishes something to be so, and kei, sometimes called “precautionary”, or “warning”.

The example sentence also, conveniently, offers example of each of the two types of verb in te reo Māori: stative verbs and action verbs.

READ MORE:

* Verbs in te reo - on their own terms

* Te reo Māori journalism course more than learning how to tell stories

* Why are people still offended about karakia at council meetings?

* Yeah, Nah: Is it ok to say f… in the office?



The word hinga (to fall) denotes an action; whilst the word tūpato (to be careful) denotes a “state of being”.

In English there are no stative verbs. This means that the phrase kia tūpato cannot really be translated word-for-word. It might be translated in various ways using an English adjective – “careful” – accompanied by a part of the verb “to be”, such as: Kia (It is my wish) tūpato (be careful). But in idiomatic English it could be simply “take care”.

This issue has been given some space here because the existence of two types of verb is one of the significant ways in which te reo Māori differs from English.

A word-for-word translation is quite possible with the rest of the example sentence: kei hinga / koe (lest fall / you) but of course the normal word-order in English would be “lest you fall”.

One of the difficulties with the particles in te reo, though, is that words of the same spelling may have different functions – and may need to be considered as entirely separate words.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Five words every Kiwi should be able to drop into a sentence (first published in 2019).

The word kei, used in a “precautionary” sense, is a verb particle (to be placed immediately preceding a verb) but there is another particle, kei, which is a preposition, usually translated “at” (in the present tense): Kei te kura / ngā tamariki / ināianei (The children are at the school now).

With the word kura (school) being a noun, the first phrase here – kei te kura – may be exactly matched in English with “at the school”.

In eastern and southern dialects, however, this prepositional construction of “kei te” is also commonly used with verbs: Kei te kōrero / ngā tamariki (word-for-word: “At the talking / the children” = “The children are talking”).

In northern and western dialect areas such verb phrases are formed using true verb particles: e, preceding the verb base, and ana, following it: E kōrero ana / ngā tamariki (“Are talking / the children” = “The children are talking”).