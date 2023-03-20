Seafood Saturday gears up for inaugural Nelson event

Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin with Nelson wet fish factory workers. Sealord staff will demonstrate how to fillet fish at the inaugural Seafood Saturday event this Saturday in upper Trafalgar St.

The interest in the inaugural Seafood Saturday event being held in Nelson has organisers looking at holding one in the city every year, as well as taking it to other fishing regions.

The ticketed five-course degustation meal prepared by local chefs for the event this Saturday sold out in two weeks, said Seafood NZ chief executive Jeremy Helson.

“We are also getting calls every couple of days from people keen to get involved in the next one. We were telling people we hadn’t been planning on an annual Nelson event, but clearly the concept of Seafood Saturday is resonating, so we are now looking at how we can grow the concept for Nelson Tasman, while also taking it to another New Zealand region later in the year as planned.”

Helson said that even if people missed out on a ticket to the degustation meal in Nelson on Saturday, people should still come along to celebrate and enjoy the free activities and food on upper Trafalgar St.

READ MORE:

* New seafood festival to celebrate kaimoana in Nelson

* Better inshore camera strategy with AI needed, says fishing industry

* Covid-19: Gourmet meals from cancelled Seafood conference to be donated



There will be a demonstration from Sealord’s seafood experts on how to fillet fish, free fish and chips for 100 kids, a build-your-own fish burger bar, and other giveaways.

The Nelson Provincial Museum is also hosting free ocean-themed activities.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said Seafood Saturday was a “wonderful opportunity for the seafood sector to show how the blue economy positively contributes to our community.”

Fiona Wilson, CEO of the Nelson Regional Development Agency, said Seafood Saturday was the type of event Nelson was looking to develop.

“The seafood industry is a big part of what makes Nelson Tasman tick, and Seafood Saturday promises to bring a different kind of celebration to the city.”

The Seafood Saturday concept was the brainchild of Seafood NZ who wanted to celebrate the diversity and quality of seafood produced in fishing regions around New Zealand, and the people working in the sector.

“We wanted to showcase the quality of sustainable New Zealand seafood as well as the chefs and restaurants, and the people who catch our fish and produce our seafood for us. And we wanted to hold these celebrations in two fishing regions each year, places like Nelson, Whangarei, Timaru, Westport, New Plymouth, Dunedin, and others,” said Helson.

Seafood Saturday gets underway at 12pm on Saturday March 25 in Upper Trafalgar St. Visitors are advised to get there early so they don’t miss out on free fish and chips, which are available on a first in first served basis, thanks to Sealord and the Vic Public House.