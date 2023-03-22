Noisy Maersk Nansha to sail its last voyage to Nelson next month

The Maersk Nansha generated a "significant number" of complaints while at Port Nelson in January. (File Photo)

Shipping giant Maersk is taking their noisy ship Nansha on a final trip to Nelson as it gets cut from service.

Maersk have cut their Costal Connect shipping service after less than a year of operation, the service which Nansha operates under.

On April 2, the vessel is expected to make its last trip to Port Nelson as the Coastal Connect service is phased out.

The service is being replaced by the Maersk Polaris service where three dedicated vessels will be deployed directly between Melbourne, Nelson, Timaru, Lyttleton and Auckland (fortnightly).

READ MORE:

* 'Constant loud thumping' from ship in Port Nelson prompts noise complaints

* Port Nelson commits to nearly halving carbon footprint by 2035

* Port Nelson signals profit gains in half-yearly report



Port Nelson’s chief executive Hugh Morrison said he welcomes the news after a successful collaboration with the shipping line to bring about a new solution.

“We are pleased to hear Maersk’s decision to replace the Maersk Nansha with a new weekly service directly into Australia,” Morrison said.

“The noise disturbance for our community was unacceptable, and the commitment from Maersk to improve its service has resulted in a positive outcome for our community.”

Earlier this year, the Maersk Nansha had a barrage of complaints against consistent loud thumping noises coming from the ship when it docked in Nelson.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Residents near Port Nelson inundated the council with complaints over the noise from the Nansha.

Mayor Nick Smith said in January that it had been described as “living next door to a V8 car on idle all night”.

Complaints have also come from other parts of the country, with residents in Dunedin sending in complaints about the Maersk Nansha since 2019.

For the ship’s final visit in April, Port Nelson has said it will implement operational procedures to reduce noise levels.

But the port is welcoming any comment from residents about their experience with the ship’s thumping generator.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Port Nelson has the ability to handle a variety of vessels, including visiting cruise ships like the Azamara Quest.

Maersk’s end to its coastal service will rid residents of the V8, thumping noises but in a comment made earlier this week Maritime Union of New Zealand national secretary Craig Harrison said it also showed how volatile and insecure NZ’s supply chain remained.

“This continual market volatility is bad for New Zealand and will have a flow on effect to importers and exporters,” Harrison said.

The new Maersk Polaris service includes the Trieste Trader, a ship with carrying capacity of 1762 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent containers).

This service will be upped to a weekly schedule which should see a vastly improved connection for importers and exporters in to Nelson, Port Nelson said.