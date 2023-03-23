Calligraphy grandmaster finally getting back to Tokyo

Akiko Crowther and her students will be at the Suter Art Gallery on Saturday preparing works for an exhibition in Tokyo.

Four years ago Japanese calligraphy grandmaster Akiko Crowther staged an exhibition in Tokyo featuring her own works and those of her students.

It was unusual because the works were produced by practitioners of the ancient artform who lived outside Japan, students of Crowther’s Yū Yū Calligraphy School which she ran in the Czech Republic and then in Nelson after moving to New Zealand with her husband Tim, who was also an artist, 18 years ago.

The Blue Eyes Calligrapher exhibition was so successful she was invited back the following year. Then Covid intervened, shutting down borders and international travel.

But finally this year she will return to Tokyo with another exhibition from October 8-14, again with works from her New Zealand students and former Czech students, one of whom is a pre-Master calligrapher running her own classes in Prague.

Akiko and her Kiwi students will begin preparing works for the exhibition on Saturday at the Suter Gallery’s education room from 10am-4pm. Visitors are welcome to watch them work.

Akiko has received several awards, including one from her home prefecture of Tottori, near Hiroshima, for helping spread the awareness and practice of Japanese calligraphy internationally.

She said Japanese calligraphy used a soft brush and special ink and paper to produce the intricate artforms of shodō (way of writing), using Japanese characters. With the continuing rise of technology, she said it was becoming a dying art among young people in Japan, but she was happy her teaching was helping it spread further afield.