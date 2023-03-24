Tombstone mystery sorted

The five pieces of Irish mariner Christopher McGarry's broken headstone were patched together and erected back in the Old Collingwood Cemetery in 2019.

COLUMN: Back in March 2018 I wrote about the mystery of the only tombstone in the Old Collingwood Cemetery which did not belong there.

Shattered into several pieces by then, they lay half propped up against a big macrocarpa stump, those tombstone remains once marked the grave of seafarer Christopher McGarry who was buried out at the North Head of Westhaven (Whanganui) Inlet in mid-1866.

Even broken into pieces, its engraved inscription could still be clearly made out, or so we thought at the time … In Memory of Christopher McCarry Mariner; Died 28th May 1866; Aged 31 Years

Chris Petyt’s book Collingwood: The Old Cemetery and Early History has a whole separate entry on the existence and details of the ‘McCarry’ headstone there.

But nothing much more is known about this seaman who came to an early end, possibly aboard the very ship that brought him here.

It all seemed a mystery to me until I published my latest book, Kahurangi Out West, late last year, devoting much of one chapter to the mystery of that tombstone.

One of the best things I have found about publishing historical stories is that it flushes out more stories, the correct ones. I make no apologies for this, it’s often impossible to ferret out every scrap of information.

In this case, it took my book to get published for Sally Gaffney, a research archivist at the Golden Bay Museum to get in touch with details supplied by museum veteran Penny Griffith, who forwarded a net-published wikitree entry.

Gerard Hindmarsh/Supplied North Head of Whanganui (Westhaven) Inlet, where McGarry's headstone once stood up the sloping ground on the left.

Like many others, I had taken the surname on the tombstone to read McCarry. But I was informed the seaman’s name was McGarry, of which records exist.

As soon as I heard this, I went to view the tombstone, and I could see a wind-worn depression that could have been the inward spur of the letter G. Such a small detail for the weather to erase, but what it revealed! Suddenly Christopher McGarry came alive.

We now know that Christopher McGarry was born September 1835 in Omeath, County Louth in Ireland.

Just to confuse things his name was often spelt with just one ‘r’, McGary. He was son of George McGarry and Rose (Anderson McGarry, it was not known if he had any siblings.

The mariner left Liverpool for Australia on the Queen of India, the vessel being captained by his uncle W. McGarry.

By March 1862, Christopher was writing to his mother, describing his work ‘in the country around Melbourne’. His plans were to get to the diggings in New Zealand, but five months late, he was at the Bulldog diggings at Illa brook, Victoria, Australia.

In a return letter, his mother expressed her disappointment to hear that he had left his uncle, but he explained back to her that the ship was understaffed for the work expected.

At the time of his death on 22 May, 1866 at Westhaven/West Whanganui Inlet), he was a seaman on board the schooner Nautilus. Also known is the man died unmarried and without children, but no cause of death is given.

Gerard Hindmarsh/SUPPLIED Christopher McCarry's headstone at the Old Collingwood Cemetery in 2018, before it was put back together.

The story of how the tombstone ended up in the Old Collingwood Cemetery is quite remarkable in itself. It stood in place until around 1912, when a worker at the Rakopi sawmill removed the headstone to use as a hearthstone for his fireplace.

This rather disrespectful act was eventually reported to the Collingwood policeman, who travelled out to instruct mill workers to return the headstone back to North Head.

This they did by row boat, but in their hurry to beat the tide, they ended up just throwing it out on to the sand above the high tide mark there. Later, someone dug it back in up from the shore, but over time with erosion it was constantly in danger of getting covered with sand.

By the early 1990s, North Head landowners Dave and Marilyn Ferguson suggested to local Collingwood historian, Denny Gillooly, that the stone should be moved to a safer place. It was in danger of being buried forever in the sand and the inscription was getting harder to read by the year due to the sand blasting from the strong winds.

Denny agreed to its placement in the Old Collingwood Cemetery in Orion St.

The day Dave and Marilyn recovered the headstone about two thirds of it was sticking up out of the sand at an angle. Unfortunately when they tried to carefully extract it from the sand, it broke into three pieces.

It was delivered to Denny Gillooly in October 1994 who later placed it in the Old Collingwood Cemetery.

The gravestone became popular with Collingwood Area School’s art students who would take ‘rubbings’ on a regular basis. It had spilt into five parts when I repaired and reinstated it back in the Old Collingwood Cemetery in 2019.

Who knows, one day it might get rightly reinstated at North Head, over the remains of Christopher McGarry where it rightfully belongs.