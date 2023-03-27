More international boaties expected to call at Nelson

Nelson Marina manager Nigel Skeggs, left, and Nelson City Mayor Nick Smith say achieving port of entry status was a major undertaking.

More international recreational vessels are expected to call at Nelson now that Nelson Marina has gained official port of entry status for them, mayor Nick Smith says.

“We have previously been able to get the odd vessel in through special approvals, but this new status means we have standard processes for the immigration, customs and biosecurity clearances.

"I am confident we will get many more international vessels coming here when word gets out of this new status," Smith said.

The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) has registered the marina as a Transitional Facility thereby giving it port of entry status.

Overseas vessels arriving in Nelson can now go directly to the customs jetty at the marina. Once cleared by customs and immigration they will be inspected by MPI. If any biofouling growth is found, marina staff will clean the vessel for reinspection by MPI. Subject to the outcome, a vessel will be released to cruise New Zealand.

“I know that the standards ports and marinas need to meet to gain this status are particularly high, for good reason, so congratulations to our Nelson City Council marina team who worked to achieve this for Nelson,” Smith said.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Overseas vessels arriving in Nelson will now go to a customs jetty at the marina and once cleared by customs and immigration, will be inspected by the Ministry of Primary Industries.

The marina has been part of the council since 2021. Marina staff have worked with Port Nelson to upgrade the marina’s travel lift which takes vessels out of the water for inspection and cleaning.

Nelson Marina manager Nigel Skeggs said achieving the status was a considerable undertaking.

“To be a designated port of entry you must show that you can meet stringent biosecurity standards and be registered as a Transitional Facility.

“Our team has worked hard with our border agencies and Port Nelson to meet those standards, and we are overjoyed that Nelson is now able to receive international visitors.

“It’s a bit of a coup for the local economy as people who arrive by sea will come and spend money in our city’s cafes, restaurants and retail businesses.”

Nelson joins seven other ports and marinas where recreational vessels, yachts and small craft can enter New Zealand. The marina will be audited every six months by MPI.

This summer, Nelson Marina handled 12 clearances for craft entering New Zealand under special approval.