How the plan to free up congestion on Nelson roads is shaping up

It’s been more than 15 months since the Nelson Future Access project, a plan to address congestion in the city, was approved. But what’s been done since then?

It’s no secret that Nelson has congestion problems. Getting from neighbouring Richmond to Nelson’s city centre, a journey of about 14 kilometres, can take upwards of 45 minutes during rush hour.

The population of the Nelson-Richmond area is predicted to grow by about 15,000 people in the next 25–30 years, so congestion could get a lot worse.

The Nelson Future Access project was developed by Nelson City Council and Waka Kotahi – New Zealand Transport Agency to keep travel times in 2048 to the levels seen in 2018 despite the population growth.

“The key to achieving this is mode shift, by improving walking and cycling options,” said Robyn Elston, Waka Kotahi’s national manager system design.

This is the focus of the near-term work programme – years 0-3 of the project – which will be accomplished by improving the transport network's efficiency, connectivity, and safety.

Max Frethey/Nelson Weekly Lighting is being installed along Nelson's Railway Reserve, a move that will make walking and cycling a more viable option and encourage people to take up active transport.

"Council’s investment through low-cost, low-risk budgets is focused on safety rather than congestion relief," said Alec Louverdis, Nelson City Council's group manager infrastructure. "But the two are connected – if it is safer to walk and cycle and people are encouraged to shift modes then the roads will be less congested."

But the project was approved in December 2021, so how are those near-term projects progressing?

Rat-Running

Rat-running – taking side streets to avoid congested arterial roads – is proposed to be tackled with traffic-calming measures, primarily along Tipahi Street and Washington Road in the near term.

Nelson South streets – like Tipahi, Kawai, and Hampden – have been the focus of council’s Streets for People project which continues to progress with the local community being involved in a co-design process.

The project has largely been a success so far with drops in traffic volume, speeds, and crash rates being measured.

Much like earlier stages in the project, further traffic-calming measures will be installed on a temporary basis to become permanent in the 2024-27 period if successful and funded.

Improvements along Washington Road, however, have been deferred. Upgrades in that area will be conducted at the same time as a major utilities upgrade which has been pushed back, partly due to budgetary pressures and flood recovery work, though community engagement is still planned for the coming year.

However, speed bumps will soon be installed on the Tāhunanui Hills, through Tosswill Road and Chamberlain Street, to slow traffic and make it a less attractive rat-running option.

Signalised Intersections

New signalised intersections are planned for several locations to provide more safe crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists.

The traffic lights planned for the Waimea Road and Franklyn Street intersection, by the Nelson Hospital, are scheduled to be completed by the end of the 2024/25 financial year.

However, the traffic lights planned at the intersection of Motueka and Tipahi Streets, at the opposite end of the hospital, is planned for the 2024-2027 period.

Funding for a signalised crossing along Tāhunanui Drive in the vicinities of Parkers Road and Maire Street has also been requested for the same period.

Arterial Crossings

Several crossings of State Highway 6 employing pedestrian refuges rather than signalised crossings are also planned.

In addition to the signalised crossing at Parkers Road, Tāhunanui Drive is planned to have crossings at its intersections with Muritai and Gracefield Streets, and one between Rui and Muritai Streets.

Waka Kotahi could only confirm that planning was underway for these facilities.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Traffic backs up heading into town on Gracefield St after the August 2022 floods.

Is that it?

While that’s the end of the planned near-term upgrades in the Nelson Future Access project, they’re not the only methods being employed to make a shift to active modes of transport more attractive for Nelson residents.

A new bus service is coming to the region in August which will see a more frequent service that extends as far as Motueka and Wakefield and will connect with the Nelson Airport which, in part, aims to remove more cars from the roads and lessen congestion.

Lighting is also being installed along a section of the Railway Reserve to make the route more accessible at night and during the dark winter hours for pedestrians and cyclists.

Louverdis added that in the last three years council has completed important policy work, like its active travel and parking strategies, that will form the basis of future funding bids.