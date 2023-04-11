Young thespians throw their heart and souls into shortened version of Oliver

Audiences could consider themselves treated to a wonderful, but much shorter, rendition of the classic Oliver Twist.

REVIEW: Bart’s adaptation of the Dickens classic Oliver Twist traces the turbulent life of young Oliver Twist, an orphan born in a London workhouse and much abused by the social inequalities of the day until he finally finds happiness with a wealthy Londoner who turns out to be his grandfather.

Despite the dark themes of this show this shortened version still contains all the highlights - and although sometimes a little stilted tells the story well.

NYT does large choruses well and this is no exception. The senior chorus gave very enthusiastic and colourful performances.

The choreography was joyful and although they were often out of time the junior chorus added the cute factor.

The iconic Food Glorious Food was brilliantly done as was Pick a Pocket.

The whole cast have obviously been working hard on their London accents in particular Dodger played by Reuben Hart. He was fully believable as the loveable rogue.

Eden Hart who played Oliver did a great job of staying in character and had a lovely singing voice. They proved to be a great pairing in Consider Yourself.

Casey Jenkins as Nancy was a standout with her beautiful voice and ability to show all the facets of this good woman living a bad life and Elias Gonzalez was absolutely terrifying as Bill Sykes.

Moana Williams played Fagin very well and truly depicted the character we all know and love.

In trying to maintain the accent he often mumbled and was hard to hear so I would suggest slowing down and speaking a little clearer. However, his rendition of Reviewing the Situation was excellent.

Nelson Youth Theatre’s Oliver! Junior at the Theatre Royal reviewed by Maxine Noar