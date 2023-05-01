Breeder tried to fix dog's leg with 'toilet roll splint'

Joy had lameness and an abnormal gait, likely due to the pain she was in, said SPCA interim chief executive officer Robyn Kiddle.

A Pomeranian breeder who tried to fix her dog’s injured leg using a toilet roll and a bandage has been ordered to pay reparations.

At the Nelson District Court on Friday, Lisa Wiblin was sentenced for failing to provide appropriate care for her dog’s injured leg. The prosecution was brought by the SPCA.

The court heard Wiblin had taken her two-year-old Pomeranian ‘Joy’ which had recently had puppies, for a veterinary examination, following a request from a prospective puppy purchaser.

The vet found the dog’s lower leg had a healing fracture which Wiblin said had happened when the dog jumped off a chair three weeks earlier.

Instead of seeking immediate veterinary treatment, Wiblin had applied a toilet roll splint to the dog’s leg.

The veterinarian provided pain relief and told Wiblin to bring the dog back for re-examination two weeks later which she failed to do. After a complaint was made to the SPCA, the dog was seized following a search warrant.

On Monday, Wiblin said she did not realise Joy was seriously injured.

“She jumped off my husband’s chair; it could happen to anybody. I didn’t think it was broken, I thought it was a sprain and I wanted to support it. I won’t be doing that again.”

In 2021, Wiblin’s clients told Stuff they had bought Pomeranian and dachshund puppies with parasites and health conditions, including a genetic disorder causing blindness.

The SPCA investigated at the time, but no prosecutions were made.

Wiblin had improved her operation, she said. Once, she had 36 dogs on the property. Now there were 15, of which 13 lived in the house which had been modified for them.

She was only “breeding to order”, which had meant just one litter of puppies in the last 16 months, she said.

SPCA interim chief executive officer Robyn Kiddle said the Pomeranian’s pain was “completely avoidable”.

“She was found to have lameness and an abnormal gait, likely due to the pain she was in, and a deformity at the wrist where the bone had formed a callus.

“This is unacceptable and any animal owner, breeder or not, should seek appropriate health care for their animal in accordance with veterinary advice.

“In this instance, the advice was clear, and it was ignored, causing ongoing suffering.”

Kiddle said the SPCA advocated for independent regulation and inspection of breeding establishments and favoured, where possible, all animals being microchipped prior to sale or re-homing and microchips registered.

Wiblin was also ordered to pay $1000 reparations and fined $300 payable to the SPCA, and a $150 contribution to SPCA legal fees. The ownership of the dog was forfeited to SPCA.