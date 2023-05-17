Being a savvy shopper will save you in the long run

That coronation plate may look good on the mantelpiece, but was it worth it?

COLUMN: While we’re all watching what we spend, we still love a bargain, right? But are the items with the big, red signs shouting ‘Sale!’ ‘2-for-1!’ ‘Limited Time!’ ‘Free Shipping!’ really bargains?

Did you know psychologists, and others, study shopping habits to discover triggers that encourage you to buy? Some, like the signs mentioned, are easy to spot, but there’s plenty you mightn’t know about.

A store’s colour scheme, lighting, style of music and smell all contribute without us realising their effect. For example, when a bakery was advised to re-route its kitchen vent into the shop instead of the carpark, bread sales soared!

Have you ever been enticed into a café by the smell of freshly brewed coffee? Let’s use this knowledge to become savvy shoppers!

Take a list to the supermarket, and stick to it! Fresh and less processed foods are usually around the edges, basic items like milk are usually at the back of the store, so you must walk through the ‘impulse purchase’ aisles.

That’s why you seldom come out with just the single item you went in for!

Distributors pay more for displays on aisle ends, because these are considered prime real estate for grabbing your attention. The products here often really good household specials. Things needing longer decision-making, are often found in middle of an aisle.

You’ll find more expensive options of jam or sauces at eye level, so make a habit of checking shelves above and below.

Try new foods at free ‘tasting tables’ to see what they’re like, but remember the salesperson isn’t your generous friend and you’re not being rude if you don’t buy this week.

Breakfast Food prices were up 12.1% in March compared to March last year, according to Stats NZ's latest food price index.

Studies show you buy more if you shop when hungry, and you buy less if you walk quickly down the aisles. Big trolleys or baskets tempt you to buy more.

With multiple buys, consider if you really need 3 of something, then check the ‘3-for-$5’ price is actually cheaper than buying 3 of the same items!

It’s worthwhile signing up to a supermarket’s loyalty scheme to save extra dollars.

Many stores now add a small fee for paywave or credit card, and so does the electronic parking app. It’s only a few cents on your bill, but can add up to several dollars each week.

When buying on-line, always check the returns policy, how the money is refunded (on your card? store credit?) and who pays the return postage. You might end up with freight costs but no goods!

Try not to sign up to store customer emails – they just tempt you to buy. You know best when you need something, and that’s the time to check out several firms to see who has the best deal. Your regular firm’s bargain may be more than someone else’s normal price.

If it’s a bigger purchase, always ask if the price quoted is their best offer. And if it’s something you’ll only use occasionally, like a water-blaster or tall ladder, what about going halves with a friend?

When you see those huge signs saying ‘Save 60%’ don’t focus on how much you’ll save. Ask yourself “if it wasn’t on sale, would I buy this at the reduced price and consider it good value?” After all, you’re not saving money, you’re still spending it!

Finally, if you’re serious about saving money, have you considered writing down absolutely every cent you spend for an entire month (or even a fortnight) in a notebook?

Stuff Being careful and checking where you spend your money will save you in the long run.

Yes, parking fees, coffees, busker donation – everything! You’ll be surprised how those tiny purchases “It’s only $2” add up, and you’ll probably see ways you can change to make your dollars go further!

As Grandma used to say – Look after the pennies (cents) and the pounds (dollars) will look after themselves.

Remember, CAB is a free service, and the friendly volunteers can help you find help and support for all kinds of things. You don’t need an appointment so call in for a chat, email or phone us.

Citizens Advice Bureau Nelson Tasman, 9 Paru Paru Rd, Nelson; ph 03 548 2117, 0800 367 222; email: nelsontasman@cab.org.nz; www.cab.org.nz

Citizens Advice Bureau Marlborough, Marlborough Community Centre, 25 Alfred St Blenheim; ph 03 578 4272, O800 367 222; email: marlborough@cab.org.nz