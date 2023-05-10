Firefighters battling Motueka house fire

Firefighters are still attending a house fire on Monahan St in Motueka where the upper levels of the house are ablaze.

Emergency services responded to a house fire on Monahan St in Motueka on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) was alerted to the fire around lunchtime and have sent two fire trucks and a water tanker to the scene with a specialist support vehicle also responding.

FENZ shift manager Ian Littlejohn said the fire is still in progress.

Initial reports to firefighters advised that a child was still inside the house but upon getting to the scene, firefighters found everyone out of the house and accounted for.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police and Hato Hone St John have been advised of the incident.