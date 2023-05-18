Nelson-Tasman gets $3m roading funding from Budget

Contractors inspect Rocks Rd in Nelson after the road was closed due to slips and rough seas.

Nelson-Tasman has been allocated $3million in today’s Budget for work on state highways.

“The announcement of investment of $3m to make our region’s roads more resilient to extreme weather events is welcome news,” Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said.

“Severe weather events in Nelson last year, and the North Island earlier this year have shown the need to invest in our transport network to improve its resilience as severe weather events become more common and damaging.”

The $3m was part of $100m the Government intended to spend on the road network around the country with upgrades for slip prevention, flood mitigation, and managing risk of sea level rise.

The Government also announced a $179m package to improve resilience for more complex stretches of state highways, Boyack said, with Waka Kotahi working alongside local communities to identify areas that were most at risk.

“The Transport Resilience Fund will support our local councils to develop and fund resilience upgrades on local roads.

“The fund will provide $20m in support to projects each year.

“This investment allows us to build back our transport network better, stronger, and more resilient,” Boyack said.

Projects for Nelson Tasman include drainage and minor underslips on SH6 Whangamoa Hill and Rai Saddle, and erosion protection on SH6 Kawatiri to Owen River.

Work on 100 low-cost resilience projects across the country will start immediately.